Johnny Depp’s harsh confession after playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp He has an extensive career in the world of cinema, having played a good number of characters. However, one of the most popular roles he played as an actor was that of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Although his passage through the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean It gave him a lot of satisfaction, it also left some bitter taste in Depp. On one occasion, she acknowledged having difficulty detaching herself from the character, to the point of experiencing depression.

The interpreter put himself in the shoes of Jack Sparrow for the first time in 2003 for the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. From there, Depp brought the pirate back to life in four other feature films in the saga, which became one of the most successful in cinema.

Depp took inspiration from two famous characters to bring Sparrow to life

Some time ago, the actor revealed some of his biggest inspirations when it came to bringing Jack Sparrow to life. So it was that he acknowledged having been inspired by Keith Richards, the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, as well as the cartoon character Pepe Le Pew.

The feeling that Depp generated to put himself in the skin of Jack Sparrow

But another of the aspects on which Johnny was honest was about the difficulties which he faced after putting himself in the shoes of Sparrow. While she enjoyed playing the pirate, he wasn’t expecting what came next. In an interview, the actor explained that once filming was finished experienced a kind of “decompression and depression” realizing that he would not play the character with whom he spent the last six or seven months of his life.

Of course that was not the end of Jack Sparrowbut that was just the beginning. After the success of The Curse of the Black Pearl they would arrive Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017).

The actor left the saga in 2020, when Disney let go of his hand

It must be remembered that Disney had in its plans a sixth installment of the franchise, but the actor’s personal life got in the way. In 2016, Depp divorced Amber Heard after just over a year of marriage. After a series of media events and cross accusations, Johnny decided to file a libel suit in the UK against The Sun newspaper, which had called him a “wife beater” in an April 2018 article. In 2019 he sued his ex for defamation for an article that the actress had published in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “victim of domestic violence”.

The first trial, held in the United Kingdom in mid-2020, was not favorable to Depp, which led to his departure from the saga of fantastic animals from Warner Bros., as well as from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Between the months of April and May of this year, the second defamation trial, whose verdict was known at the beginning of June and was favorable for the actor. The jury found that Heard defamed the actor and must pay him $10.35 million.

Weeks ago it had transpired that Disney was preparing a generous offer to entice the actor to return to the Pirates saga. However, Depp denied the rumors and made it clear that he has no intention of going back and stepping into Sparrow’s shoes. Currently, the 59-year-old interpreter is preparing to put himself in the shoes of King Louis XV for the film The favouritewhich will be shot in France in the coming months.