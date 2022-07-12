Johnny Depp’s harsh confession after playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp He has an extensive career in the world of cinema, having played a good number of characters. However, one of the most popular roles he played as an actor was that of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Although his passage through the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean It gave him a lot of satisfaction, it also left some bitter taste in Depp. On one occasion, she acknowledged having difficulty detaching herself from the character, to the point of experiencing depression.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker