Johnny Depp writes two controversial songs about his trial with Amber Heard: “If I had a coin, I wouldn’t even touch you”

Asentences a month and a half after knowing the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel suit against his ex, Amber Heard, the Hollywood star is back in the news. The actor, according to La Vanguardia, I would have written two songs together with Jeff Beck for the artist’s next album, which will be released on July 15.

Not even his triumph in the Fairfax courts have made Johnny Depp forget what he experienced in the trial. In fact, Amber Heard asked for the verdict to be overturned, that the case be tried again and harshly criticized the support received by her ex-husband, both from social networks and from some famous people. One of them was Jeff Beck, who during his UK tour I shared the stage with the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

The controversial lyrics of Johnny Depp

Apparently, that led Johnny Depp to compose two songs and, in them, he talks about what happened in the litigation and dedicates a few words to Amber Heard. ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’ are the two singles written by Depp that will be part of Beck’s album, which will be released on July 15.

The second contains some of the most controversial lyrics that demonstrate the actor’s grudge against his ex-wife: “You’ve been sitting there, like a dog with a seven-year itch… Yes.”If I had a coin, I wouldn’t even touch you“. Meanwhile, the first is made up of phrases like: “I think you’ve said enough for one bloody night”.

Johnny Depp won’t be the only one collaborating with Jeff Beck on his ’18’ album. In addition to the interpreter of ‘Fantastic Animals’, it will also be a Motown artist, who will cover songs by groups such as Lou Reed, The Beach Boys, John Lennon or the Velvet Underground.

The phrases composed by the actor, yes, the fans of Amber Heard did not like anything, as they made it known on social networks. Most harshly criticize Johnny Depp for dare to release these two singles that speak, according to their version, of the ‘Aquaman’ actress.