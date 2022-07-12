Johnny Depp would have written songs against Amber Heard after trial

Digital Millennium

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gave one of the most mediatic cases of the year, since the trial for defamation was the most seen and commented on internationally. However, apparently, the end of this controversy seems not to come. Now it was revealed that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He composed two songs that talk about this important legal moment in his personal and professional life.

Despite the fact that in the trial, the one who emerged victorious was Johnny Depp, after the jury accepted that Amber had defamed him, the famous seems not to leave the subject behind. He, well, he would have written two songs on the subject.

One of the songs is named after This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr (This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr), which is part of the album by British guitarist Jeff Beck.

In this topic, the phrase I think you’ve said enough for one bloody night. is related to the actress. Another of the songs that Depp wrote, which is titled Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade (Damn sad parade), the following sentence is narrated:

“You’ve been sitting there, like a dog with a seven-year itch… If I had a coin, I wouldn’t even touch you.”

Do you think Johnny Depp wrote these songs with Amber Heard in mind? Aren’t they related to her?

