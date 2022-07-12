Johnny Depp without trial for assault

07.12.2022 9:37 p.m.

Pipa Middleton, mother for the third time

Kate Middleton’s sister, pippa middleton, has been a mother for the third time at 38 years old. Prince William’s sister-in-law has given birth to a girl a year and a half after she was born Grace and four years after his other son came into the world, Arthur. The birth took place two weeks ago but it has been announced this Tuesday.

pippa middleton

Kim Kardashian, blonde and naked

kim kardashian revolutionizes again with her latest cover in which she poses nude and with a look and statements that have surprised many.

Kim Kardashian on the cover of ‘Allure’

Romeo Beckham breaks up with his partner after three years of relationship

Three years have passed since Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham began their relationship. He was 16 years old but passed the coming of agealready 19, dedicated to professional football and almost converted into star, Things have changed a lot. Precisely the distance between the two, the lives and professional obligations They may be behind your breakup.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham / INSTAGRAM

Queen Letizia returns to activity after passing the Covid

Last Tuesday, Queen Letizia canceled her schedule after testing positive for Covid and presenting mild symptoms. A week later and fully recovered, she has reappeared to attend the V edition of the Conference on the informative treatment of disability in the mediaorganized by the PAR Foundation and the Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain (FAPE).

The monarch ensures that he is “well” and totally recoveredhowever, has decided to be cautious and wear a mask at all times, since despite the fact that the test has been negative, viral load may still exist.

Queen Letizia with a mask / EP

Shakira’s mother’s wishes

The mother of the music star, Nidia Ripoll, assures that He would like his daughter and Piqué to reconcile. “Logical,” affirms the Colombian to the question of the reporters, displaced at the doors of her house. In turn, the woman recognizes that for the composer it is “a consolation” have your family in these difficult times.

Nidia Ripoll, mother of Shakira /EP

Succession sweeps the Emmy nominations

Succession, ted lasso Y The White Lotus rose this Tuesday like the big favorites to the Emmysthe most important awards on American television, which this year have parked their predilection for Anglo-Saxon formats by nominating the South Korean phenomenon the squid game.

The Netflix fiction, whose global success surprised the company itself, adds 14 nominations, some very important as best dramatic series and best leading actor for Lee Jung-jae, although it is far from the 25 nominations for Successionthe production that is giving HBO the most joy after the end of Game of Thrones.

Image from ‘Succession’ / EP

Antonio Ibañez dies at the age of 34

The actor Antonio Ibanez He died this Tuesday with only 34 years of age due to a cancer who was diagnosed a year ago. The interpreter of series like Aida either Myrtle He revealed through his social networks that he suffered from lymphoma that he had to treat with chemotherapy.

It was precisely through their social profiles that the sad news was communicated: “I have fought with all my might but I have not managed to win this battle. I really wanted to live and continue creating art. Even so, you will be able to see, feel and touch my purest energies in all my paintings. There you can lose yourself in my beautiful and generous soul”.

The actor Antonio Ibáñez / INSTAGRAM

Paulina Rubio’s emotional tribute to her mother on her return

The Mexican singer has resumed her professional activity after the hard blow caused by the death of her mother. Before her first concert after her death, Pauline Rubio He has published an emotional video in which he asked his mother for strength.

Prince Harry will give a speech at the UN

Elizabeth II’s grandson is scheduled to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He will do it in the commemorative events of the so-called Day of Nelson Mandela and it is planned that Meghan Markle also attend.

Prince Harry/INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp dodges justice again

On July 25, the American actor had a new appointment in court for an alleged new assault case. The person in charge of location of the film City of Lies, Gregg Brooks, assures that Depp attacked him in the middle of filming. ““Who are you? You have no right to tell me what I have to do”, snapped the interpreter before giving him a punch in the ribs.

The complaint was filed and the judgment, but plaintiff and defendant have reached an agreement before the hearing date. In this way, Johnny Depp avoids seeing himself sitting on the bench again.