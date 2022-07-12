Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard after the request to annul the verdict of the trial: “Rayan in the frivolous”

Lthe aftermath of final verdict of the trial who faced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they seem endless. The actress was convicted of defamation and will have to pay some 10 million dollars to her ex-husband after writing an article for the Washington Post in 2018. The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, meanwhile, will have to pay two million Amber for defamation while trying to defend herself.

Despite the verdict handed down by the court in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s attorneys have begun a new legal battle. They ask that the sentence be annulled, arguing that there is no evidence and that there was an error with the date of birth of a member of the jury.

Now, after requests from the ‘Aquaman’ actress’s legal team, it has been Johnny Depp’s lawyers who have taken the floor to answer. “While understandably upset with the outcome of the trial, Ms. Heard has identified no legitimate basis to override the jury’s decision in any respect.. Virginia law is clear that a verdict should not be overturned unless it is clearly wrong or without supporting evidence,” reads the memo written by Depp’s legal team.

In addition, the actor’s defense adds that there is evidence: “There is overwhelming evidence, in accordance with the law, and it should not be annulled. Mr. Depp. respectfully affirms that the Court should deny post-trial motions of Mrs. Heard, which border on the frivolous”.

Johnny Depp, sued for assault, reaches a settlement

In addition to the trial before his ex-wife, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has other problems. He was sued by a ‘City of Lies’ crew member, a location manager, who accuses him of hitting him twice. However, the actor has reached an agreement and will not have to appear before another court. Those, no further details have been given about said agreement.