Johnny Depp reaches an agreement and avoids a new trial after an assault lawsuit – El Financiero

Almost two months after the jury returned a verdict that favored Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heardthe actor of Pirates of the Caribbean was due back in court in Los Angeles next July 25 to face an accusation of assault by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, the location manager of the movie city ​​of lies.

However, this Monday the judge was sent a notice of agreement that canceled a later hearing whose final application must be delivered no later than January 5, 2023, if the terms –privately agreed upon and not disclosed– are fulfilled to the letter.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter upon satisfactory completion of specified terms”, the document says, according to rolling stone. This will prevent Depp from having to return to court in California after his high-profile case in Fairfax, Virginia, as the lawsuit is expected to be dismissed once the negotiation is complete.

The Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks Accusations

In 2017, Depp was in the middle of filming the movie thanks to a permit that expired at ten o’clock at night at the Barclay Hotelso after two extensions, Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks told him that he had only one more take because they had already extended the shoot until late at night.

“Who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do. I’ll give you 100 thousand dollars to punch me in the face right now”, Brooks argues that Depp yelled at him, in addition to allegedly hitting him twice in the rib cage.

In his complaint, he also explains that Depp, who was again defended by Camille Vasquez, maintained a strong alcoholic breath.