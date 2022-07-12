Johnny Depp mocks Amber Heard for requesting annulment of his sentence of USD 10 million

Johnny Depp mocks the legal team’s attempt to Amber Heard to annul the verdict of the jury to compensate her ex-husband with 10 million dollars, after the exhausting media trial that both lived through in June.

The actress argues that this sum was excessive. While Depp, in an ironic tone, replied that this amount reflects, just the loss he really suffered after she defamed him.

Depp’s lawyers say there is clear evidence that as a result of Amber Heard’s opinion piece published in Washington Post in 2018, he lost job opportunities, he did not appear in a single studio production until October 2020. Just that, the lawyers say, which is why he supported the court order to receive the 10 million compensation.

In fact, Depp’s legal documents state that one of his representatives negotiated a deal for the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for $22.5 million, just before the op-ed was published and the project was put on hold despite the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer I really loved Johnny

Thus, Johnny Depp scoffed at the request of Amber Heard to vacate the jury’s verdict as excessive, as the $10 million verdict reflects the loss he actually suffered after she defamed him and this time became persona non grata in the production.

How much did Johnny Depp really lose because of the Amber Heard smear?

The lawyers even say that Johnny proved with experts during the trial that his real loss exceeded $10 million and reached more than $40 million.

The TMZ portal revealed on Monday that Amber filed legal documents last week alleging that one of the jurors was fraudulently employed.

His legal team says a man was subpoenaed, but someone with the same family name, the man’s son, took the subpoena to court and became a juror, and that, his team says, should justify a trial. new trial. Johnny’s team responded…Amber could have objected at the beginning of the trial, but she didn’t, so it’s bad luck for her.