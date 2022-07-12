Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp will return to court to face trial for alleged assault | Present

We all thought that the storm had calmed down for Johnny Depp, after the trial that lasted more than a month against Amber Heard, but the reality is that it has not, and it is that only a few days have passed and it has already been announced that the famous actor will face a legal battle again.

We mention the above since this time the actor has been charged with assaulting Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, a location manager who claimed that Depp had beaten him during the filming of the film ‘City of lies’.

So the chances that Johnny will step on the bench of the Los Angeles Superior Court again are highly probable, in fact it has even been announced that it would be next July 25 when this happens.

From what little is known so far, in this new trial, he will have his renowned lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, revealed on June 8 the New York Post.

According to Variety, ‘Rocky’ Brooks claims the incident occurred on April 13, 2017, when Johnny was filming outside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The location manager further explained in his lawsuit that the production had permission to film outside the hotel until 7 p.m. and inside the hotel until 10 p.m., but was asked to extend the permit to accommodate Depp, who wanted direct a longer version of the scene with two friends.

Brooks was able to extend the permit twice, but at 11 p.m. the permitting officer asked him to finish filming, so he informed the film’s director, Brad Furman.

“Why don’t you tell that to Johnny Depp?”affirms the man that Furman responded to him.

The plaintiff alleges that he went to get a police officer on set to help him break the news to Depp, but before he could do so, Depp accosted him and yelled at him: “Who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!” “I don’t give a f**k who you are and you can’t tell me what to do!”Brooks claims that Johnny yelled at him while trying to explain that as a location manager, he had to make sure the production complied with city permits.

It should be noted that in addition to talking about Depp’s treatment of him, the manager also insisted that the interpreter of Jack Sparrow had hit him twice in the lower left part of the rib cage and yet with that he challenged him: “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!”

Regarding the above, Brooks says he refused his challenge, and the actor continued to yell at him in front of all the people until his own bodyguards took him off the set.

It should be noted that Brooks also alleges in his lawsuit that Depp’s encouragement “smelled of alcohol”also reported that he was fired from the production three days after the alleged incident, as he refused to sign a document waiving his right to sue.

In its response to the lawsuit, The Sun reported on June 1 that Johnny Depp claimed that Brooks suffered injuries due to “self defense / defense of others”, as “provoked” the actions that caused the damage.

