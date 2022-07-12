Johnny Depp, his lawyers respond to Amber Heard

It seems like a long time has passed since the jury in the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard agreed with the actor, but the reality is that it seems that this would only be the beginning of a new legal battle. As if the last six years of confrontations had not been enough, since the verdict was announced, the actress has sought, not only to continue with the same accusations against her ex-husband, but in her most recent legal movement, her Lawyers asked to dismiss the trial that went around the world, as they pointed to a discrepancy in the jury. Given this, while Depp continues his musical tour of Europe, away from the controversy, his lawyers have already responded, making it clear that nothing influences the final decision that was made in court and that the actor was right. And it is that it must be remembered that there has been a millionaire debt that Heard owes to her ex-husband before the ruling against her.

A new legal problem for Amber Heard

Amber Heard faces a new problem after the trial against Johnny Depp

“Mrs. Heard is desperate, the demand after the fact for a 15 jury investigation based on an alleged mistake in her date of birth is…misplaced…Furthermore, Ms. Heard’s argument is based on mere speculation” Johnny’s lawyers would have said in the response they gave to the court according to documents obtained by the Dailymail. This response specifically refers to one of Amber’s defense claims that one of the jurors was allegedly 77 years old, but had been represented in court by a 52-year-old man with the same last name and address. As is known, in the United States, juries are selected from the general population and it is a duty of citizens to fulfill this role when called by authority.

On this subject, in the legal document, Johnny’s lawyers point out that if Amber’s legal team had any doubts or suspicions about one of the jurors, they should have notified it in a timely manner, not after the case was lost. . In addition to pointing out that although they point out that they know the date of birth of the jury that participated in the case, they do not provide any type of evidence to support it. And that even if his speculations were true and a son had taken the position of his father, the jury that participated was reviewed and approved by both parties. Of course, this was not the only point made by Heard’s team, who also pointed out that the amount their client will have to pay is “exorbitant” and described the verdict as inconsistent.

The document reads, after listing the reasons why he finds no reason to dismiss the lawsuit: “For all the reasons set forth above, Mr. Depp respectfully requests that this Court deny Ms. Heard’s frivolous petition in its entirety and reject their outlandish requests to set aside the jury’s verdict, dismiss the complaint, or alternatively order a new trial and investigate the jury.”

The end of Depp’s other legal conflict

While his lawyers entered this document in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, in Los Angeles, he has reached an agreement with the employee of the City of Lies tape who accused him of assaulting him on set in a disagreement in 2017. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp agreed to comply with undisclosed requests during August, in order to avoid having to go to trial with the plaintiff who accuses the actor of allegedly hitting him twice. In the event that the agreement was not fulfilled within 45 days, the case would be reopened. Despite this, a collaborator of the film denounced after the lawsuit, that she had proof that the event never happened, but it seems that with his triumph against Heard in the stock market, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean does not want to return to the court.

