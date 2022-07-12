Johnny Depp hints at Amber Heard in songs from his next album – El Financiero

Although the six-week media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It’s over and the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean focuses on music with a tour with Hollywood Vampires, it seems that he is not ready to stop talking about his life with his ex-wife.

Who will resume his public life at Jeff Beck’s concerts is about to release a musical album in conjunction with the British next July 15 that, according to The Sunday Timeswill have two songs that will refer to the actress of Aquaman.

According to leaks, the tracks -including one called ‘Sad Motherf—in’ Parade’- contain indirect with phrases like: “you are sitting there like a dog with itchy seven years” or “if I had a penny, it would not reach your hand”. However, the actor has not stated that any of his songs reference towards the so-called ‘trial of the year’.

What we know about the new Johnny Depp album

The album will bear the name of 18 and will have a total of 13 songsof which two are originals of Johnny Depp. The extra material is made up of ‘covers’ by bands like The Beach Boys or The Velvet Underground.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, we really ignited our youthful spirit and our creativity. We were joking about how we felt at 18 again, so that became the album title as well,” Beck recently told NME.

Johnny Depp’s music career

In addition to bringing popular characters to life in the Hollywood film industry, Johnny Depp has also dedicated his career to the world of music thanks to a career in which he has shared the stage with artists such as Marilyn Manson.

From a very early age he became interested in playing the guitar, but his acting career took off before his musical life. In 1994 he was part of the alternative rock band ‘P’, until he had to retire to continue his projects on the big screen. Despite this, she was still invited to musical collaborations as in the Oasis song called ‘Fade In-Out’.