Johnny Depp donates part of the money that Amber Heard promised and never paid | Film and Television

Of all the media incidents that resulted from the long and costly defamation trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, one of the most striking was the actress’s failure to make the donation she promised to make after receiving compensation from her husband. And now, he would have taken care of that payment.

This agreement between the two dates back to 2019, when the divorce made Depp pay an amount of 7 million dollars to his ex-wife, who promised to allocate it to different charities; among which were the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. And it was precisely these institutions that revealed that they did not receive it.



The trial brought to light that Heard had not donated it thanks to the opposing defense. Although he answered very casually, in the end his use of the synonyms “promise” and “donate” made it clear that no payment had taken place. The reason? More sensible than anyone might think: Heard stopped the donation in its tracks when the new defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-husband began.



Now, after knowing the verdict of the jury, and with weeks in between that leave all the controversy behind, the American media Cinemablend has revealed that Depp would have donated money to organizations that Heard never paid. Thanks to some extra income that the actor has achieved thanks to his investment in NFTs, The interpreter of Jack Sparrow has donated a considerable amount to hospitals in the United States – among which is the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles – and abroad.

The total amount would amount to $800,000, something that is far from the 7 million dollars that the co-star of Aquaman He said he would give in his day. Even so, Depp’s move puts him back in the spotlight of public opinion in a very positive way. It seems that, after having one of the results that he was looking for in the trial, cleaning up his image is the task that concerns him right now.

As for Heard, it is not very clear that he can respond to Depp’s move and pay what he promised. The ruling that found her guilty sentenced her to pay the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean the amount of 10 million dollars in damages. The actress’s lawyer, for her part, he has already made it clear that he cannot bear that payment.