Johnny Depp avoids going to trial with an employee who accused him of assault

Johnny Depp reached an agreement on Monday by which he will avoid going to trial against a filming employee who accused the actor of assaulting him when he said that a scene could not be recorded due to lack of permits.

The resolution was registered this Monday in the courts of Los Angeles (USA), where a trial was scheduled to begin on July 25, although the documents do not offer information on the details of the agreement.

The complaint was filed by Gregg Brooks, a location manager who worked on the set of the movie “City of Lies” and who claims that he was assaulted by Depp on April 13, 2017, when he informed the actor that he only had one left. last attempt to record a take in a certain location, since they did not have permission to stay longer.

According to his version, Depp got angry and started shouting phrases like “Who are you? You have no right to tell me what to do”, after which Brooks spoke with a Los Angeles police officer.

The conversation between the agent and the employee further frustrated Depp, who allegedly punched Brooks in the ribs and had to be evacuated by his own bodyguards so that the violence did not escalate.

The location manager was reportedly fired a week later after he refused to sign a document saying he would not report Depp for the incident.

According to the agreement, if Depp complies with the agreement, the trial will be annulled. If not, they could schedule a preview for early 2023.

“City of Lies” is a ‘thriller’ that deals with the murder of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, two crimes that have always been surrounded by controversy and about which several investigations point to the involvement of rival gangs and the police of Los Angeles (LAPD).

Earlier this day, Depp’s lawyers have also asked that Amber Heard’s team’s request to annul their recent defamation trial be dismissed, due to an error in selecting one of the members of the popular jury.

According to Heard’s defense, one of the members of that jury, and who therefore participated in the verdict, was born in 1970 when the record of the person originally summoned had the same name but had been born in 1945.

Apparently, the individual who attended the trial was the son of the person cited in the first place.

The sentence of that media process, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper defamed Depp, although the actor also defamed in a occasion to his ex-wife.

Thus, the jury declared the two Hollywood stars responsible for defamation, although it forced Heard to pay compensation of 10.3 million dollars in damages to Depp and the actor only imposed a payment of 2 million.