Joe Keery from ‘Stranger Things’ looks unrecognizable as Joker

After his return as Steve Harrington in the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, Joe Keery’s popularity just keeps increasing. On this occasion, an artificial intelligence showed what the actor would look like if he were the Joker.

Joe Keery has become, along with Millie Bobby Brown, Joseph Quinn and Finn Wolfhard, among the most beloved and sought after actors by the fandom of stranger thingsespecially after his participation in the fourth season where we saw how Steve Harrington opened his heart to Nancy (Natalia Dyer), but not before fighting face to face against the powerful Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower), but Have you ever imagined him as the very joker?

The iconic Batman villain It has been played by actors of the stature of Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and the most recent: Joaquin Phoenix, who is already preparing his return in a sequel with Todd Phillips and it is believed that Lady Gaga could join as the new Harley Quinn.



Netflix Joe Keery returned in the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ as Steve Harrington.



It is clear that Joker is not just any character, so it was necessary to resort to Craiyon’s artificial intelligence engine, where through digital processes he created a mix between the face of Joe Keery and the DC Comics supervillain. The result already makes us imagine what a version with the American actor would be like.



crayon This is what Joe Keery would look like as Joker, according to an artificial intelligence.



Some images look a bit blurry, it even seems that we are facing a moved image, however, options where the match is almost perfect are also shown and it is remarkable that the also actor of spree, death to 2020 Y Free Guy: Taking Controlcould be a worthy candidate to play a twisted version of the Joker.

Of course this is a mere appreciation of what could be, it does not place the actor as an actor who really joins a list for future adaptations of this villain. Although everything could happen, especially with the popularity that currently lives Joe Keery and since multiverses are all the rage, well, never say never.