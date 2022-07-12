Joao Rojas, down for eight months due to cruciate ligament rupture

Despite defeating the America at BBVA, scratched The week started with bad news. And it is that the reinforcement of the Monterrey, Joao Rojaswill miss the entire tournament due to an injury suffered in the match against the Eagles.

According to the contributor RECORD, David Medranothe South American attacker will be out for eight months due to a cruciate ligament rupture, losing even the possibility of playing the Qatar World Cup 2022 if you have been summoned.

Joao Rojas adds to Mauro Manotas Y Jose Juan Macias like the strikers who miss the Apertura 2022 after suffering an injury. The forward of the red and black he came off as a substitute in the match against Americawhile the youth squad Sacred Flock He was injured before the tournament started.

JOAO ROJAS OUT

Cruciate ligament rupture is the injury suffered by Joao Rojas who has just made his debut with Rayados. The Ecuadorian will be out for 8 months. There are three serious injuries in two dates. Macías, Manotas and Rojas. All 3 out of the tournament. – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) July 12, 2022

Monterey ended up defeating the Eagles 3-2 at the BBVA Stadium. Those from Vucetich added their first three points, so they are currently in sixth position, while the azulcremas are in 13th place.

