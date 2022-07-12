Jewisson Bennette lives decisive hours to seal his relationship with Pumas

Jafet Soto, general manager of Fuerza Herediana will arrive in Aztec territory in the next few hours to see the latest details

Jewisson Bennett, left end of Heredian lives a dream month, on June 14 he achieved the classification together with Costa Rica to Qatar World Cup 2022and a month later he is 80% away from sealing his league with Pumas de México.

multiple sources to ESPN have reported that tomorrow it will be decided whether the 18-year-old will join the structure of the National University Club, as a first-team player, or be part of Tabasco Cougarsa subsidiary squad of the popular Aztec team, and currently plays in the Liga Expansión MX.

Tomorrow, the general manager of the Heredian, Jafet Soto will hold a meeting with important officials of the Pumas sports structure to see the latest contractual details of the league that would seal by a partial sale of Bennette’s file, the Team If this sale is finalized, a part of the federal rights of the young person who turned 18 the previous month would be left.

A few days ago, the father of Jewisson Bennett had confirmed to ESPN the concrete possibility that the Aztec team go for the services of the young man who was the protagonist with La Sele in the World Cup Octagonal towards Qatar 2022.

“We are working on it, there are possibilities, I could not assure you that something specific is already in place with a club because something can happen that brings something down, which I understand about Cougars It is a possibility, but in Belgium there is also one, there are possibilities, what you have to see is to make the decision next week to know which is the best option, “he explained to ESPN.

“These are opportunities that will always help him grow, and that importance of being close to being a legionnaire will give you a lot of growth, we know that if he goes to a good league, he will have even more growth, that is important in his projection, obviously fighting for a place in the World Cup, ”he added to this medium.

Jafet Soto did not want to delve into much detail ESPNHowever, he confirmed that he will be traveling to Aztec soil tomorrow.

ESPN was also able to confirm that the interest of Cougars in the file by Jewisson Bennette occurred since January, the Aztec team has followed the young man from Heredian on a recommendation from a close friend of Andrés Lillini, current helmsman of the university team.

Why not Bruges?

The parent of Jewisson Bennett He said last Saturday that the Belgian club, Bruges was among the clubs that put a specific interest in the file of the Florense player, however, ESPN was able to learn that the economic gain of the Team would be less, and the deal favors the 29-time champion of Costa Rica.

