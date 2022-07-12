Jerry Maguire: Tom Cruise’s obsessive behavior, Renée Zellweger’s desperation and all the secrets of a classic with a revenge flavor

A film based on the world of sports, which in turn was a romantic film and at the same time touched on a sensitive issue such as morality and humanity in the business world. In 1996, Jerry Maguire came to the big screen to break paradigms and to propose a new way of making movies. The real man, flesh and blood, perfectly portrayed by Tom Cruise and managing to move viewers with a story that could be that of any human being.

“It was just a movie about a sports agent and his search for meaning in a brutal world, or something like that” expressed Cameron Crowe, director and screenwriter, during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine where he was asked to describe the plot of the story. The plot of the feature film appeared in his mind back in 1992, just as the filming of Singles, a film that left him with a bitter taste. “This time I wanted to write a script with a true story, the kind that appears on television late at night, usually in black and white. For months after SinglesI immersed myself in the great storytellers and geniuses of film characters, lurking on the shelves of video stores”, he revealed about the creative process, which took him three and a half years.

In the midst of his extensive creative process, Crowe found the perfect inspiration for the story he wanted to tell in Bachelor flat, a 1960 film directed by Billy Wilder. “There was something about the scathing yet poignant and hilarious portrayal of the working man back then and his bittersweet love affair with an elevator operator. I can’t lie to you, they even give me goosebumps when typing the name of the movie. It’s my favorite movie and it was the one that inspired me to start writing my own portrait of contemporary man, that faceless guy who wears a suit and tie every day, Jerry Maguire ”, explained the filmmaker.

From there, an investigation process began that included talking to businessmen, visiting large offices and talking to workers. In the midst of this, a friend showed him a photo of a sports manager and his client, an image that struck him in an unusual way and led him to investigate the world of management and sports. Little by little, the director began to travel with athletes from all disciplines and talk with people from the environment, especially representatives, in whose stories he found the personality of Jerry Maguire.

“ The story that emerged was of a man trapped in a cynical world who, at age 35, after writing an idealistic manifesto for his company, loses his power and is forced to seek real success. . Throughout the story, Jerry hears the voice of the original sports agent, his mentor, a fictional character named Dicky Fox,” Crowe recalled.

Crowe began the selection process for Maguire. “I liked the script,” Tom Cruise told him in a phone conversation. “I identified with the character and cried when I read it” , revealed the actor, who at that time was installed in Europe. It took a casting and two months of negotiations for the actor to finally agree to be part of the film. “This is a very special project, I always felt it, and I’m going to do it,” said the star when confirming his participation.

With Cruise on board, the search for the female lead began. In the process of finding the ideal actress for this character, the only thing that Crowe had in mind was that she wanted a fresh face, someone who was not yet known to the public. As he revealed years later, the role of Dorothy Boyd was the most difficult to choose and the last to be defined. Renée Zellweger had to go through a long casting process, first she auditioned alone and then she had to do three tests with Cruise. .

Renée Zellweger with little Jonathan Lipnicki File, Archive

The day the actress received the call announcing that she had been chosen for the role, it had started badly for her. Zellweger was in Park City participating in the Sundance Film Festival when, going to the ATM to withdraw money, she was surprised that her account was empty; She hadn’t worked for a long time and her financial situation was getting worse. “Do you want the job?” Crowe asked her and she accepted without knowing that from that moment her future would change forever.

In addition to the Zellweger, Cuba Gooding Jr was also about to receive a call that would change his life. “ The character of Rod Tidwell was written for someone much taller than Gooding, who is taller than the average man. He auditioned tall actors of all kinds, even athletes. Several of them even read the script with Cruise, and although there were many candidates, Gooding was still the favorite. Crowe recalled. “One night I called Gooding at his house and asked him to audition Cruse the next day. Gooding’s wife, Sarah, went to look for him in the next room. I heard screams and screams (…). He had been waiting for this call for weeks, working out, adding muscle tone, waiting for his chance for the role. (…) his voice echoed in the walls of his house. I told him about the reading with Cruise and how he needed him to bring all his fire to the audition. ‘Do not worry about me!’ Gooding yelled. A few days later, the director confirmed that the actor was the one.

Cruise was very focused on developing the character File, Archive

With the cast chosen and the script ready, the process of bringing to life what would become a 90’s classic began.. It is there, on the set, where everything becomes reality and where the magic of the team gives meaning to the story. Cruise was determined to bring a different character to life, and for that, he hung photos of each of the roles he had played so far in his trailer so as not to look like any of them.. The actor was also constantly analyzing details and behaviors of his creature, interviewing as many agents as he could before the moment of action.

“’Do you want to do another take?’ I wondered. ‘Do you have another one to give?’ Some scenes were carefully planned, others were spontaneous. For example, the scene in which Jerry Maguire and Ray Boyd (Jonathan Lipnicki) speak for the first time in the living room of the house was completely improvised. Crowe wanted to create a genuine “feel” between the two and did so by having no written dialogue. .

Zellweger, enjoying his first commercial job, also gave it his all onstage. “Sometimes it was painful to watch her open her chest over and over again to expose her wildly beating heart to the camera. I think I aged her in the process, but her realism is what completes the elusive Jerry Maguire, ”acknowledged the director, who found in the actress a great companion of experiences, since this was the first great project of both. “ Some nights, after Cruise had rushed out to join his wife and children and the huge trucks of equipment had pulled out, I’d sit on the steps with Zellweger and reflect on how we’d gotten to this point. We often talked about Cruise, the depth of his dedication and what he meant to each of us. ”, said Crowe.

Zellweger and the movie that catapulted her to fame File, Archive

From Zellweger came one of the phrases that became classic after the premiere of the feature film. “You had me at the first hello” was one of the most impressive lines in the film, despite the fact that the actress at first thought it was a cliché. “Show me the money” is another of the phrases that are currently in the ranking of the 100 most iconic in the history of cinema.