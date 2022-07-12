Jennifer Lopez: the serious health problems she suffered when she achieved fame | JLo | United States Celebs | singers | nnda nnlt | FAME

Throughout his long career, Jennifer Lopez She has been a singer, actress, businesswoman and many other things, and all with great successwhich has allowed “The Bronx Diva” to be one of the most prominent figures from Hollywood.

And it is that j lo He has been in the spotlight of the press not only for his impeccable artistic career, but also for his famous romances with figures such as Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodríguez.

However, there is a dark side that the stars hide, and the case of the singer of Latin descent is no exception, as she has recently admitted.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in the music industry (Photo: Getty Images)

THE MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS OF JENNIFER LÓPEZ

Through a publication on your website On the JLothe 52-year-old star defended the importance of rest as a factor in mental health, both for artists and in the case of the general public.

“There was a time when I slept three to five hours a night. She was on set all day and in the studio all night, and on the weekends she did promotional tours and shot videos. I was just over 20 years old and I thought I was invincible“, he pointed.

However, all that pressure had to be released at some point, and this happened when, during a break before a session, she noticed how thinking about everything she had left to do, managed to paralyze her. “I was frozen”, he assured.

“I couldn’t see clearly, the physical symptoms started to scare me and the fear got worse”, he confessed.

Although initially she was unable to identify the factors that led her to feel this way, coming to question her own sanity, she would later understand that stress was one of the triggers of her condition.

“Now I know it was a classic exhaustion panic attack, but at the time I had never heard that term.”, he explained.

With the help of her personal security agent, who entered the set “to rescue her”, she arrived at a medical appointment, where, terrified, she asked for information about her condition.

“I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said to me, ‘No, you’re not crazy…you need seven to nine hours of sleep each night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you exercise if you’re going to have this pace of work.’”, he explained.

With this, the award-winning artist brings back to the fore one of the least talked about problems of various celebrities: mental health.