Jennifer Lopez: the new hair look with chignon and baby braids

Lsummer 2022 is always moreover Summer of love, at least as far as hair trends are concerned. He confirms it Jennifer Lopezyet another star conquered by hippie chic pigtails perfect even after 50.

Jennifer Lopez launches the new collected hair look of the summer

After the season of red carpets and press tours, the star of Jenny from the Block does not abandon fans on social networks. Where, in addition to showing off the physique sculpted by the very strict daily routine, generously shares ideas and inspirations for make-up and hair. The latest in the series is thelow maintenance hairstyle but impressive to be effortlessly tidy even on vacation.

In the video posted on Instagram he proudly flaunts his new idea of ​​the collected with the bunnow revisited in a modern hippie key.

The boho braids of the 90s

L’hair trend boho taken from 90s revival it has been in the air for weeks, and shows no sign of deflating. Now more than ever is the time for baby braids, popping up in profusion on the heads of the stars music festivals and now protagonists of holiday look or simply off duty.

Strictly paired and frontal with the middle rowthese fine braids and long over the chin are the frame folk and romantic for the face, tanned or just with the bronze and luminous makeup.

The bun pulled and effortless

Unlike Princess Sofia of Spain, the Latin pop star wears baby braids with her hair gathered in a sophisticated chignon. The hairstyle is done by his heart hairstylist Chris Appleton, who proposes it as the perfect solution to relax in style in the weekend.

Appleton gathers the hair into a high and very tight bunbut above all without a thread out of place thanks to a touch of gel on the temples. The look, as a fan suggests in the comments, in the texture is very reminiscent of i liquid hair by Kim Karadashian. There beauty icon perennial JLo but it plays to the downside, and flaunts it in one brown tint understatement that certainly makes the whole thing fresher and more natural.

