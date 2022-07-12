jennifer lopez talks about the risks of burnout and exhaustion

“I thought I was invincible” and, in fact, JLo has this effect on us too. Singer, dancer, model, actress, entrepreneur, music and film producer, mother and soon wife of Ben Affleck: we know that Jennifer Lopez has an edge and the new Netflix documentary Halftime certifies it, recounting the various phases of his private and professional life. Yet this does not mean that she too should not understand when to stop in order not to burn out and burn out, just like all of us. She reminded us in her newsletter about her, On the JLo, telling of an episode from the past that, in a certain sense, marked her. “I was about 20,” he wrote, “and I thought I was invincible. Then I had a panic attack caused by fatigue ».

Jennifer Lopez in 1994 Ron DavisGetty Images

“There was a period in my life when I slept from 3 to 5 hours a night”, he said, “I was on set all day and in the studio all night, attending events and shooting videos on weekends.” She was at the beginning of her career and because of that she felt like she could never stop. “Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer and all the work and stress that came with it, along with insufficient sleep, came over me,” she wrote. “I found myself feeling physically paralyzed. I couldn’t see clearly and the physical symptoms started to scare me and the fear got worse. Now I know it was a classic panic attack caused by fatigue, but I had never even heard the term at the time. ‘

Lopez said she was afraid of going insane at the time and was taken to a doctor by her security guard. The doctor reassured her by explaining that she was not “crazy” but that her panic attack had been caused by a breakdown and that, if he wanted to keep working so hard, he had to “sleep 7 to 9 hours a night, not drink caffeine, and make sure you train regularly.” The episode made her change her perspective: “I realized how serious the consequences can be if you ignore what your body and mind ask of you to be healthy,” she noted.

Yet it is not always easy to manage an exhaustion, especially if it involves taking a break from work, maybe resigning, paying for treatment: it is a long, difficult and very personal path. A survey conducted in 2021 by the Indeed website showed that, tAcross generations, millennials and Gen Z workers report the highest burnout rates: are stressed, suffer from insomnia and feel exhausted from work. “I had very low self-esteem,” Lopez recalled of that period, “I really had to understand who I was and believe it, and not believe in anything else.” “Then, little by little,” concluded JLo, “my perspective transformed into a healthier work-life balance.”

