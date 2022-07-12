Jennifer Lopez remembers the panic attack that made her change her lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez He has just shared his newsletter ‘On the JLo’, where he has opened up about his mental health problems and stress-induced panic attacks. In addition, he said that on one occasion she was so scared that he decided to rethink his lifestyle.

“There was a time in my life when I used to sleep 3-5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night and taking trips and shooting videos on the weekends. I was just over 20 years old and I thought I was invincible”, confessed the singer and actress.

But the reality is that it was wearing thin, and at an incredible rate. “I remember one day, I was sitting in a trailer and all the work and stress, along with the lack of sleep, took a toll on me,” added the ‘On the floor’ singer.

“I was frozen,” she wrote. Jennifer Lopez about his reaction. “I couldn’t see clearly, the physical symptoms started to scare me and the fear got worse,” she added. The singer did not know what was happening: “Now I know it was a classic panic attack caused by exhaustion, but at that time she had never heard that term.”

After a forced visit to the doctor, the singer decided to change her lifestyle to improve her health. “I realized how serious it could be to ignore the needs of my body and mind. That’s when my wellness journey begins,” she noted.

