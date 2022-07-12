Jennifer López is honest and talks about her mental health problems

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most admired and followed artists worldwide, however, behind her perfect appearance, she is also human and he wanted to be honest about the different mental health problems he has suffered throughout his life, highlighting the importance of keeping stress at bay, a disease that, although in many cases is not perceived, can have serious consequences for health.

The actress and singer has used her newsletter, ‘On the JLo’, to confess the problems that she herself suffered in her youthrelated to his mental health and how he learned to deal with stress, changing his habits in order to enjoy a better lifestyle and a good rest.

JLO IS SINCERE ABOUT HIS MENTAL HEALTH

Jennifer López reveals in ‘On the JLo’, the hectic work schedules she had when she was young and the consequences they ended up causing on her health both physical and mental.

“There was a time when I slept three to five hours a night. She was on the set all day and in the studio all night, and on weekends she did promotional tours and shot videos.. She was just over 20 years old and thought I was invincible, ”she begins by telling the diva from the Bronx, who explains how his frenetic pace of life ended up affecting his health and one day he began to notice the consequences in his physical state: “I was frozen. I couldn’t see clearly, the physical symptoms started to scare me and the fear got worse”, narrates about what happened then.

Now, Jennifer knows how to put a name to what happened to her, but at that time she had very little information about mental health and freaked out at her symptoms.

“Now I know it was a classic exhaustion panic attack, but at the time I had never heard that term.”, she reveals in her newsletter, in which she also confesses that the situation reached such a point that she decided to put herself in the hands of experts thinking that she had gone crazy.

“I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He told me, ‘No, you’re not crazy… You need seven to nine hours of sleep each night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you exercise if you’re going to have this pace of work‘”.

From that moment, the singer decided to change her habits and began to prioritize her health over work: “I realized how serious it could be to ignore the needs of my body and mind”, assures the girlfriend of Ben Affleck.

The excess of work caused her to fall into a situation of unsustainable stress that her body was unable to withstand, however, her experience helped her to turn her life around, focus on both her physical and mental health and on sports in order to maintain the pace of life derived from her work, in fact, the artist can boast of having a more than enviable physical shape at 53 years old, something that is also helped by the great importance she gives to rest.