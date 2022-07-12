Jennifer López: how much is her fortune and how much does she earn per year?

Jennifer Lopez began her career as a solo artist in the 1990s. The Bronx, New York, native started out as a dancer in 1993. and there it was jumping little by little the fame.

From a very young age she wanted to be an actress. The first leading role of hers that catapulted her to stardom was when she played Selena in the movie of the same name. From then on, JLo has only been successful.

Albums, movies and her clothing brand have allowed her to live in a comfortable way. Now, at 52, the artist can afford a lavish lifestyle. López was chosen by the magazine TIME as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition, she has just released a Netflix documentary that earned her a juicy contract.

His success in all these areas has allowed him to acquire a fortune estimated at 400 million dollars, according to the specialized media ‘Forbes’. In 2019 alone, he added $55 million to his estate.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started their relationship again in 2021

According to this magazine, Every year the Latin artist would be raising more than 40 million dollars between concerts, filmography and musical rights. Just a few months ago, she got engaged to actor Ben Affleck, who has a fortune estimated at $150 million. When they get married they will become one of the richest couples in the show.

A few weeks ago, Jennifer López had an accident with her clothes in full concert. The artist exposed a part of her skin but still continued with the presentation. The incident was captured on video that quickly went viral on social media. Lopez was on a stage in Qatar wearing a body-hugging black suit with sparkly sequins.

While doing one of her characteristic dance steps, the wardrobe broke and left the singer exposed.

The world still remembers with emotion the great show they put on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the halftime show at the 54th Super Bowl on February 2, 2020. The Colombian and American singer had J Balvin and Bad Bunny as special guests. In addition, they sang some of their biggest musical hits such as “Jenny from the Block”, “On the Floor”, “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever”.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show AFP Agency

The show, held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, was a complete sample of Latin culture and was seen live on television by 103 million people in the United States. It was in September 2019 when Both artists announced that they would share the stage at the halftime show.

After more than two years of this historic halftime show, Jennifer Lopez is premiering her documentary with Netflix called half-time, which is mainly based on JLo’s preparation for that of February 2, 2020. Although the documentary will be available on the platform of streaming on June 14, this had its premiere in the last few hours at the Tribeca Film Festival.