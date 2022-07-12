James Webb: the first incredibly detailed image of deep space captured by the telescope

Drafting

BBC News World

12 July 2022, 00:40 GMT Updated 3 hours

image source, Reuters

The first full-color photo taken by the new James Webb telescope was released on Monday, and it did not disappoint.

It is said to be the deepest and most detailed infrared image of the Universe yet, with light from distant galaxies taking billions of years to reach us.

US President Joe Biden saw the image during a White House briefing.

NASA is expected to release more of the first photos of James Webb on Tuesday in a global presentation.

“We can see possibilities that no one has ever seen before. We can go places no one has ever gone before.”

image source, POT

The James Webb Space Telescope (which cost approximately US$10 billion) has been considered the successor to the famous Hubble Space Telescope.

Its official launch was on December 25, 2021.

The objectives

The telescope is expected to make all kinds of observations of the sky, but it has two general goals.

One is to take photos of the first stars that shone in the universe, more than 13.5 billion years ago; the other is to search for distant planets to see if they might be habitable.

The image that was revealed to Biden shows the capabilities of the telescope to achieve the first of those goals.

What you see is a cluster of galaxies in the southern hemisphere constellation Volans, known by the name of SMACS 0723.

The cluster really isn’t that far away – “only” 4.6 billion light-years away. But the sheer mass of this clumping has distorted and magnified the light from objects that are much further away.

It’s a gravitational effect: the astronomical equivalent of a zoom lens on a telescope.

Webb, with his 6.5 m wide golden mirror and ultra-sensitive infrared instruments, has managed to detect in this image the distorted shape (the red arcs) of galaxies that existed just 600 million years after the Big Bang (the Universe is approximately 13.8 billion years).

And the news is even better: Scientists can interpret from the quality of the information Webb is producing in this image that the telescope is sensing space far beyond anything seen before.

Consequently, this may be the deepest cosmic visual range we have ever obtained.

image source, POT

“Light travels at 300,000 km per second. And that light you’re seeing at one of those dots has been traveling for more than 13 billion years,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

“And by the way, we’re going even further back, because this is just the first image. They’re going back almost 13.5 billion years. And since we know the Universe is 13.8 billion years old, you’re going back almost to the beginning.”

Incredibly effective

Hubble had to stare at the sky for weeks on end to be able to produce these kinds of results. Webb identified his superdeep objects after just 12.5 hours of observations.

NASA and its international partners, the European and Canadian space agencies, will release more color images of Webb on Tuesday.

One of the topics that will be discussed is that second general objective: the study of planets outside our solar system.

image source, POT Caption, The Webb telescope had already returned infrared images. The latter are in full color.

Webb has analyzed the atmosphere of WASP-96 b, a giant planet located more than 1,000 light-years from Earth. He will tell us about the chemistry of its atmosphere.

WASP-96 b orbits too close to its star to support life. But it is hoped that one day Webb will be able to spy on a planet that has gases in its atmosphere similar to those that shroud Earth, an exciting prospect that could indicate the presence of biology.

NASA scientists have no doubt that the Webb will deliver on its promise.

“I have seen the first images and they are spectacular”the scientist in charge of the project, Dr. Amber Straughn, said of the new revelations that will be made on Tuesday.

“They’re amazing as images themselves. But the detailed science clues we’re going to be able to do with them is what excites me the most,” he told the BBC.

image source, POT Caption, The James Webb Telescope is considered the successor to Hubble.

Dr. Eric Smith, the programming scientist for the Webb project, said he believed the public had already understood the significance of the new telescope.

“The design of the Webb, the way the Webb looks, I think, is a big part of why the public is really fascinated with this mission. It looks like a spacecraft from the future.”

NASA will make a digital broadcast on Tuesday to show more images from the new telescope. The broadcast begins at 9:45 am US Eastern Time (13:45 GMT).