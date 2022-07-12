James Webb: the first incredibly detailed image of deep space captured by the telescope

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

The first image of deep space taken by the James Webb Telescope

image source, Reuters

The first full-color photo taken by the new James Webb telescope was released on Monday, and it did not disappoint.

It is said to be the deepest and most detailed infrared image of the Universe yet, with light from distant galaxies taking billions of years to reach us.

US President Joe Biden saw the image during a White House briefing.

NASA is expected to release more of the first photos of James Webb on Tuesday in a global presentation.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker