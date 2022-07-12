Jack Nicholson: The day he found out his sister was his mother – People – Culture

Jack Nicholson is one of the most recognized American actors and during his career of more than sixty years, he managed to make many people enjoy his talent in films such as ‘Easy Rider’, ‘The Shining’ and ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Net’, among others.

His successful career is backed by 12 Oscar nominations, of which he won three times. She also holds six Golden Globes.

Nicholson was born in Neptune City, New Jersey, on April 22, 1937, and over the years has been secretive about his personal life. Nevertheless, his private life was in the public eye in the 1970s due to the revelation made by a journalist from ‘Time’ magazine: his mother was not who he thought.

Jack Nicholson has garnered over 100 award nominations in the film industry.

your family life

Jack Nicholson grew up in the town of Manasquan, on the New Jersey shore, under the care of who he believed to be his parents: John and Ethel May Nicholson. Two women also lived in his home, whom he considered his sisters: Jane (17 years older than him) and Lorraine.

From what is now known, Jane became pregnant when she was still a teenager and did not know who the father of her child was. In the 1930s, these types of pregnancies used to be treated hermetically, so John and Ethel May Nicholson, Jack’s grandparents, decided to raise him as their own.

June and Lorraine, who were actually mother and aunt, respectively, acted as her older sisters. In addition, the family moved to New York and thus avoided the risk of their neighbors commenting on the rumor.

Jack Nicholson has retired from acting after a career spanning more than 60 years.

Apparently, the passion for acting was a family affair, as June, who at the time he considered his sister, moved to Los Angeles when Jack was 16 years old to pursue his dream of being an actress.

At the time, Jack was fresh out of high school and had gotten good enough grades to apply for a college scholarship; however, he still wasn’t clear about what he wanted to do with his life and dedicated himself to betting and taking turns as a lifeguard.

By 1954, when Jack was 17 years old, he decided to move to Los Angeles with his “sister”, who lived in an apartment in that city. There he had various trades until four years later, in 1958, he was discovered by a local production company with which he was able to make several low-budget horror films.

In 1969 Nicholson established himself as a leading actor thanks to his performance in the film ‘Easy Rider’. For her part, Jane failed to make it big in acting and she passed away in 1963, when she was around 43 and Jack was 26.

the great discovery

In 1974, when Nicholson was 37, the Roman Polanski movie ‘Chinatown’ was released. For this reason, a journalist from ‘Time’ magazine decided to delve into the past of the star of the film.

Nicholson moved to Los Angeles when he was 17 years old.

After interviewing several neighbors, relatives and relatives of the actor, he discovered that Jack’s real mother was Jane, who was posing as his older sister. The journalist decided to contact Nicholson to tell him what he had found out; however, his first reaction was denial.

To date, whom he considered his parents, John and Ethel May; and his sister, Jane, had already passed away. The only surviving member of his family was his other “sister”, Lorraine. She was the one who confirmed what the journalist had discovered.

Although Nicholson did not comment on this for a long time, after several years he touched on the subject, saying that it had been “a pretty dramatic moment, but not what I would call traumatic.”

“After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature.. In fact, he clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude, “said the actor.

