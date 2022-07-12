Is Hela in Thor: Love and Thunder? Answered

The main antagonist of Thor: Ragnarok, Hela and the Asgardian goddess of death reigned supreme during her first appearance, with the power of her demonic powers and the ability to stop Mjolnir. So now that Love and Thunder are here, Who is Hela in this latest movie? We tell you everything you need to know about Thor and Loki’s estranged sister.

Is Hela in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Hela played a crucial role in Thor: Ragnarok as the new ruler of Asgard, but she is not present in love and thunder. Rather, it could tell Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of the character in the play within the film, which sees other cameos such as Matt Damon as Loki and Luke Hemsworth as Thor. So at least fans got a slight reference to the Goddess of Death in a hilarious parody of what happened in Ragnarok.

The character was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he appeared after the death of Odin Borson, the father of Thor, Hela, and Loki. The events that follow result in the brutal killing of many soldiers, the invasion of Asgard, and the banishment of his brothers. But, at the end of Ragnarok, we see that Hela is killed by Surtur, the fire demon, while destroying the magical kingdom, fulfilling the catastrophic prophecy.

Is Hela dead in the MCU?

Although she is presumed dead in the movies, fans still wonder if Hela could have survived Surtur’s attack, especially when you look at her journey in the comics. For example, in X-Factor #251, she fights alongside the Hell-Lords to defeat X-Factor and Mephisto. Also, she is, in fact, the Goddess of Death, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she was alive in future installments.

now that you know that Hela is not in Thor: Love and Thunder, you can still see Melissa McCarthy’s performance in the most recent film. If you want to see more Marvel content, you can check out the relevant links below and read our feature on 10 Questions We Have After Thor: Love And Thunder.

