Incredible! Christian Bale confessed that at the time of making Batman many people did not have faith in the project

When you take people out of it ‘usual’, From what they believe on a daily basis, it does not cross their minds that someone with renewed and more original ideas could come along to turn everything known up to then upside down and create something really good that works for everyone. Just ten years after The Dark Knight Risesthe public still holds up this version of the character as probably the best of all time.

Despite the fact that, since then, we have already known other versions of the character, for the public, no other is better than that of Christopher Nolan. That is why it is strange to know now that there were many people who did not have faith in the project. Christian bale recently commented that when he told people he would make a new Batman seriously, many scoffed and believed that such a thing would not work.

In a recent interview, the actor commented that he has never refused projects based on comics. As long as there is a good story and a good director to tell it, he will have the necessary interest in the project. something similar said Natalie Portman about his return to Thor where both share a screen. the same Taika Waititi showed up at the door portman to teach him a narrative of Jane Foster more than interesting. And surely he did the same with Bale.

Christian Bale as Batman.

But back to Batmanno, Christian bale recounted, in a recent interview, that no one believed that a Batman seriously it could work. People rejected the idea immediately because they had as an immediate reference the films of Joel Schumacher. The same ones that walked the path of the funny, the cheesy and even the ridiculous. There was no way that the image of the character would be renewed and bale is happy to have demonstrated together with Nolan otherwise.

“I would tell people that we would do a kind of Batman, but take it seriously. A lot of people laughed at me and just said, ‘Well, that’s not going to work at all.’ So it’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong.”

On his return as Batman, the actor only has one condition for such a thing to happen. He’s not averse to donning the Gotham City hooded garb again, but he would only do it for one particular person’s service. According to the actor, when he started making the trilogy of Batman, agreed with Nolan that they would only make a trilogy of movies. There was no need to extend something, of which they did not even know the result yet. And of course the result was successful, but Bale would only return to the cape by order of the director of Hold on.

Such plans have not been raised and are likely never to occur. In the meantime Christian bale is the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder. There he plays Gorr the godslayer who this time goes after the Asgardian, the God of Thunder.