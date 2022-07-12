Incredible! Christian Bale confessed that at the time of making Batman many people did not have faith in the project

When you take people out of it ‘usual’, From what they believe on a daily basis, it does not cross their minds that someone with renewed and more original ideas could come along to turn everything known up to then upside down and create something really good that works for everyone. Just ten years after The Dark Knight Risesthe public still holds up this version of the character as probably the best of all time.

Despite the fact that, since then, we have already known other versions of the character, for the public, no other is better than that of Christopher Nolan. That is why it is strange to know now that there were many people who did not have faith in the project. Christian bale recently commented that when he told people he would make a new Batman seriously, many scoffed and believed that such a thing would not work.

