‘I’m a lucky human being’: Dwayne Johnson

LOS ANGELES.- In his role as producer, Dwayne Johnson is about to release DC League of Super Petsanimated film based on the superhero team of DC Comics Legion of Super-Pets.

Based on the idea that superheroes don’t kill people, the film shows a fun style of doing justice. This is a different project in which the heritage of power from the comics changes with us,” said The Rock, who in the film also provides the voice of Krypto, Superman’s dog.

Adding more than 12 billion dollars in grosses and considered the highest paid actor in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is one of the best allies of movie theaters.

Since that first step in the cinema with The Mummy Returns, when he broke the record for a debut actor by earning 5.5 million dollars to star in his own story with the same character in The Skorpion King, later raising 165 million.

It was the time when action movies seemed to have lost the stars of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. But he managed to replace them, bringing to the cinema the fans who followed him in his wrestling championships. The best demo was GI Joe Retaliation, San Andreas and Hercules. A success that followed with Fast and Furious, finding an internal fight with Vin Diesel along the way.

Proving that he can create his own action saga, Dwayne Johnson dropped two versions of Jumanji with 1.7 billion grosses on the way, capturing Disney’s children’s audience at the same time with the voice of Maui in Moana and the newer Jungle Cruise, before Now entering the superhero universe with Black Adam and the DC League of Super Pets.

I have a responsibility to recover cinema in movie theaters. I understand that the exhibition has been modernized with streaming, but we have to go back to theaters.

It’s getting better and better, I feel like we’ve found the rhythm again, we’re all coming back. The pandemic hit us badly, in the distribution chains, with a certain dysfunction that felt like it was coming to an end.

We are working on that. I have my own production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and we are reinvesting to bring the experience back to theaters, first with two big projects like League of Super Pets and Black Adam. And we are going to do everything we can to bring people back to the movies with us, like before, ”he emphasized.

The Rock has its own action superpowers, twice. Becoming the new superhero in his upcoming film Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson also has a lot to do with Superman, behind the voice of the dog Krypto, in the animated film League of Superheroes, with whom he has powers. And when the Justice League is kidnapped, it’s Krypto himself who has to convince the gang of animal superheroes to hone their own superpowers in a spirited rescue mission.

He revealed that as a producer he was aware of the choice of the other actors who participated with their voices. There are Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and even the Latin representation of Diego Luna for the English version.

The rest of the cast is fabulous and I think we have a great opportunity with League of Superpets. The concept took us a long time to develop and we can finally release it thanks to Warner and DC Comics. We are talking about the mascots of the Justice League.

Each of the actors was arriving with their own, to add something special. People are going to want to see it in the cinema, with the family, all over the world. You’re going to see the chemistry that we have with Kevin Hart, that dynamic is seen throughout the entire movie. It excites us all.

Talking a little about Black Adam, he reveals that it took almost ten years to develop the idea.

Ten years have passed since we started discussing the idea of ​​black and white. After talking with Warner Bros, we had agreed that we were going to take our time to get it right. Back then the business with superheroes was just taking off. And for obvious reasons, it came full circle in terms of box office. It is something that also served us well while waiting, to also see so many other stories. Because as the different superheroes unfolded, it gave us the kick to create Black Adam, with the story that we are going to tell. It is a dream I always had.

I’m honored to announce that we have Pierce Brosnan in our movie, where we introduce the JSA, the Justice Society of America, which was even before the Justice League, in terms of comic book mythology. .”

He knows the media effect and popularity he has.

But at the end of the day I am a human being who was very lucky. I work very hard, but throughout these years, I was lucky. Cinema is a team effort, everyone has a very important role. That’s why I feel so lucky to have built the career that I have. It’s great to have made so many millions of dollars on film, but more importantly, we were able to entertain people from all over the world. That is the most important”.

