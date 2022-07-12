IICANA cycle presents | The voice

The Institute for Argentine-North American Cultural Exchange (IICANA) presents three films as part of the United States Week in Córdoba. The programming brings together titles from classic cinema, new Hollywood cinema and independent cinema and is screened on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Admission is free and free for all public.

The grid is the following:

Wednesday 13: The citizen (Citizen Kane, United States, 1941, Digital HD, 1.59′, ATP – photo). Direction: Orson Welles. With Orson Welles and Joseph Cotton. An important American tycoon, Charles Foster Kane, owner of an important chain of newspapers, a network of radio stations, two syndicates and an unimaginable collection of works of art, dies in Xanadu, his fabulous oriental-style castle. The last word he utters before expiring, “Rosebud”, is an enigma.

Wednesday 20: Tiburón (Jaws, United States, 1975, Digital HD, 2.04′, AM13). Direction: Steven Spielberg. With Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw. Off the coast of a small town in the Eastern United States, a huge shark attacks several people. For fear of the disastrous effects that this fact could have on the tourist business, the mayor refuses to close the beaches and spread the news.

Wednesday 27: Groundhog Day (Groundhog Day, United States, 1993, Digital HD, 1.41′, ATP). Direction: Harold Ramis. With Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Phil, the meteorologist for a television network, travels to Punxstawnwey for another year to cover the information of the Groundhog Day festival. On the return trip, Phil and his crew are caught in a storm that forces them to return to the small town. The next morning, upon waking up, they are stunned to find that Groundhog Day begins again.