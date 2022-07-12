“If it doesn’t go in, they won’t let me go back to Mexico”

One of the most difficult memories that the last decade has Mexican team It is that goal scored by Raúl Jiménez against Panama in the World Cup qualifiers for Brazil 2014.

That goal marked an important point in history for the former director Justino Compeanwho saw part of his future pass at that time, since if Raul Jimenez Had he not scored that great goal, the former head of the FMF assured that they might not have allowed him to enter Mexico.

“If Raúl Jiménez’s Chilean does not enter, I would be living in Costa Rica because they would not let me return to Mexico. And that the United States also beat Panama on that last date when we were in Costa Rica,” said the former FMF director .

In an interview with Antonio de Valdés, Compeán pointed out that the fact that USA beat Panama, since that confirmed El Tri’s pass to Brazil 2014, but he accepted that he didn’t see it as easy because the US team played with a ‘B’ team.

Compeán even stated that he called the president of the United States Federation to demand that he put on a ‘B’ team, but the person in charge at that time, Sunil Gulati, assured him that the youngsters would go with everything and in the end it was true since the team of “The Stars and Stripes” beat Panama on a visit and gave El Tri the pass to the World Cup.

