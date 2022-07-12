Hulu ranking: these are the movies most watched by the American public

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Hulu.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the filmsbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Hulu and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Hulu United States.

1. The engaged princess

After seeking his fortune for five years, Westley (Cary Elwes) returns home to marry his beloved, the beautiful Buttercup (Robin Wright Penn), to whom he had sworn eternal love. However, to get her back he will have to face Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) and her henchmen. Once these are defeated, he will have to overcome the worst obstacle: Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) intends to marry the unfortunate Buttercup, despite the fact that she does not love him, since she is still in love with Westley. (FILMAFFINITY)

two. Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink

Pain, passion, love: enter the mind of Machine Gun Kelly. (FILMAFFINITY)

3. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

Four. Men in Black: International

The Men in Black have always protected Earth from the scum of the universe. Now they must tackle their greatest threat to date: an insider inside the organization.

5. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

6. Independence Day: Counterattack

Using technology that the aliens had 20 years earlier, the nations of Earth, fearing the return of the invaders, have collaborated in devising a gigantic defense program to protect the planet. But it is not certain that this program will serve to deal with the attackers’ advanced and unprecedented resources. Perhaps only the inventiveness of a brave few can prevent the destruction of the world, which is once again on the brink of extinction. Sequel to the 1996 smash hit “Independence Day.”

7. Lakewood

In the middle of the forest that surrounds her home, miles from the city and overwhelmed by panic, Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) receives a terrible call: the authorities are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that has taken place at her son’s school. teenager, Noah. Amy refuses to succumb to despair. With the only help of her cell phone, she will look for all possible resources to try to save her son.

8. Conspiracy in Hollywood

A man implicated in the triple homicide of three Hollywood stars begins his own investigation. Needing help, he enlists two detectives to expose a conspiracy more explosive than either of them imagined.

9. blood money

This is the true story of a Jewish immigrant who aspires to fulfill the American dream. In 1973, in Tel Aviv, young Izek and his family run a seedy illegal casino, much frequented by gangsters. When the violence at the venue becomes unbearable, Izek (Yuda Levi) and his relatives move to Los Angeles in hopes of starting a new life. There he falls in love with Aline (Delphine Chanéac) and fortune and success are on his side. However, very soon the world of crime that Izek tried to escape from seems to be following in his footsteps.

10. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

