How Tony Dalton proved his worth on day one on ‘Better Call Saul’

The first time Lalo Salamanca appears in “Better Call Saul,” he’s dancing and cooking, having fun and oozing charm as he convinces cartel member Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) to try his concoction.

But devoted fans already knew Lalo wasn’t Mr. Nice Guy: His name is first mentioned in “Breaking Bad” when Saul groans on his knees at gunpoint in front of a freshly dug grave, claiming, “It wasn’t me.” , It was Ignacio…” before saying, with some relief, “Didn’t Lalo send you?”

The last time we saw Lalo, in the first half of the forked final season of “Better Call Saul,” he brought terror and death to the home of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). , starting your query. with his lawyers quietly blowing the brains out of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). It was a wild punctuation mark in the midseason finale and raised a lot of questions (and blood pressure from audience members) as the series heads toward the finish line.

In less than two full seasons, Tony Dalton, 47, made Lalo one of the most memorable characters on television, not an easy thing to do on a show that already had them. Dalton credits the writers’ adaptability: When Lalo was first introduced, co-creator Vince Gilligan said his nemesis, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), was playing chess while Lalo played checkers, but Dalton says that “the writers realized that Lalo is actually quite the chess player.

For Dalton, a Mexican-American from Texas who studied in New York at the Lee Strasberg Institute, this character was a long-awaited opportunity. In Hollywood terms, he was too Mexican for American roles and too American for many Mexicans. Unable to find good roles early in his career, Dalton wrote and starred in two Spanish-language films in Mexico, “Matando Cabos” and “Sultanes del Sur.” Most recently, he spent five years in the lead role as a shadowy hitman turned crime boss on the Mexican series “Sr. Avila.”

He recently spoke with The Times about who he thinks Lalo really is, what it’s like to be the new kid on an established series, and why he changed the recipe for that dish he was cooking on his first day on set. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Writing your own scripts to land good roles demonstrates intelligence, ambition, and creative persistence…

Do not forget despair and poverty. Those are important factors. Probably the first.

Do those traits make you a less murderous version of Lalo?

I think his story is completely different. I’m not sure because the writers don’t tell me anything, but I thought, “Maybe this guy speaks perfect English, maybe he grew up in the US and went to school here,” which a lot of people do if their parents are rich. So I thought I had an easy life.

Lalo is a little prince. She had it all delivered. It’s just that they went too far with him and brought out the psycho from under the nice rich guy.

I sure as hell didn’t have it easy. I chose this career and didn’t know what else to do. I had been waiting tables and that was not something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. It’s not like at 25 I can get into engineering.

I had to write those movies myself to get my foot in the door. I read the first part of “Good Will Hunting” and how Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote that movie and thought, “I can do this.” [Se ríe irónicamente.]

The casting directors here didn’t know what to do with you 20 years ago. Do you think it would be easier now if you were just starting out?

I’d like to believe it, but unfortunately I think it’s the exact same thing. I think some people take chances like they do in the world of Better Call Saul. But even now people don’t want to offer me an American part because they think I’m not an American, which I am, by the way, and then they offer me the Mexican drug lord. The other day I was offered a role as a Mexican drug trafficker for an American program. It takes time to get out of a cliché.

Did you have an idea of ​​the Lalo arc when you started?

I had no idea. To begin with, I was only offered those last few episodes of season 4 in a supporting role. I realized it was that Lalo from “Breaking Bad,” so I thought I’d have a couple of episodes to set up the “It wasn’t me, it was Ignacio” scene. Then I started reading it and saw that this guy is going to stay here and create some havoc.

Your portrayal of Lalo is very different from Mr. Ávila’s and also in stark contrast to Gus Fring’s. Where did this interpretation come from and how much did you discuss it with co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan?

We didn’t discuss it at all, I just showed up on set. The writing is impeccable so the characters are very clear. They don’t write much about what the character should be like, it’s just a couple of sentences and you get it.

I think it’s very important that you take risks, especially on the first day, so I did. They said, “This guy has even more than what we’ve written.” So they started putting more of that into the script and we came together with our ideas. The character became much bigger than he expected and what they expected as well.

I wanted to do a role that wasn’t so serious and stoic. I had been offered things that were very serious, so when this came up I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show a different face, especially after five years as Mr. Ávila. People get stuck thinking you’re that guy.

Now everyone thinks you’re Lalo.

Exactly. But that’s not bad because it means I changed everyone’s perceptions. And the next guy I record with will think I’m him. I can have a whole career where they don’t know who you are.

Many shows with white writers, including “Breaking Bad” and, to a lesser extent, “Better Call Saul,” have been criticized for appearing to use Google Translate to write scenes in Spanish. How involved were you in trying to add more realism and precision?

I definitely got involved in a very humble hat-in-hand way. I would say, “I know what you mean, but it doesn’t translate this way. Maybe if you say this, which is more colloquial, it would work better. I’ll say it your way if you want me to… but… my suggestion is that this little line could change things.

It was worth it because otherwise I would feel uncomfortable saying things that no Mexican would say.

The first day I was on set I’m cooking and I offer Nacho some food and the line was: “I made them for you, I put cilantro on them”. I didn’t want to be that new actor thinking ‘what’s all that’ so I said, “I’ll say cilantro, but it’s not a big deal to put cilantro in your food, that’s normal, but there are really cool things in Mexico, there’s a spice that is called epazote that is strong”, and they said: “OK, let’s do it”.

I had thought of this before I got there, it’s not like it occurred to me.

Were you nervous entering the cast of an established show where everyone had such great chemistry?

In that situation, I have learned to always be kind. It is his spectacle, they have carried him on his shoulders to take him to where he is. So he learns your stuff, introduce yourself, say hello to everyone. That ‘s what I did. Not that he was nervous. It was fun. They are such great actors and so professional.

Given the fascination of the writers and the audience with Lalo, you must feel that you are no longer the outsider, the new guy.

I still do it. It’s “hey guys, I don’t mean to upset you, I’m just here to make a scene with you.” This is the first thing I’ve really done in the States, so you don’t want to lose perspective or get arrogant and think it’s your show. It is not.

That could be the next spin-off.

“Better Call Lalo.” [Risas] That will be my show.

To read this note in Spanish click here.