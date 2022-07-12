How Amazon is going to track you on Prime Day

Photo : Leon Neal ( Getty Images )

This Tuesday marks the start of Prime Day, the made-up annual holiday that offers deals on streaming sticks, dog beds and bulk Play-Doh cans for hordes of buyers all over the world. But chances are you don’t need me to tell you that: recent analyst estimates show that about 65% of you planned to buy. something during this glorified garage sale last year and (let’s be honest) that number definitely isn’t going down.

While I’m not going to tell you not to indulge this year, you deserve to save five bucks on that pair of knockoff Ray Bans! I thought you should know what you’re getting into, privacy-wise, when you buy those things. Apologies in advance. Here’s how Amazon is collecting data about your shopping habits and what it’s doing with that information.

First, some quick context: Amazon’s ad business is growing

Amazon has been accelerating its targeted advertising business for the past few years with great success. It’s racking up massive amounts of money in the process: the company reported over $31 billion in ad revenue in 2021 alone. That same year, Amazon gobbled up more than 14% of ad dollars spent online, meaning the company’s only real competition in the targeted ad market is data-mining giants Facebook and Google.

And in the world of online advertising, the easiest way to compete is often to implement new ways to track and target your customer base that the other bigwigs can’t imitate. In Amazon’s case, that means a lot of shiny new advertising products targeted through its propertieswhich means a large number of consumer data points unique to Amazon.

Moving around a bit full file From Amazon’s ad tech ads, I can confirm that there is, in fact, a dizzying amount of data that this company is sucking up every time you log in to shop.

The Buyer’s Watch Journey: Customer Categorization

A “customer journey” is just a whimsical way of framing the way Amazon, or any retailer, charts your purchase route by collecting data every step of the way. And at Amazon, this journey usually begins with a search: when you’re looking for a cool new pair of glasses, Amazon controls whether the keywords you’re using in the search are “generic” (as, say, for “cool new sunglasses”) or “brand name” (“cool new Ray Bans”). Amazon also controls specs you use to narrow down your search results: whether you’re looking for products within a particular price range, or if you’re looking for, say, products that only have a four-star rating or higher. None of this is secret information: Amazon advertises its advertising capabilities to potential advertisers in detail.

If you’re looking for a new beach read, Amazon also tracks the genre you’re looking for. And if you’re looking for a new set of Legos for your kids (or even yourself), Amazon controls the age range your supposed baby might fall into, based on the products you’re clicking and buying.

Going back to brands for a second: Ray-Ban, for example, can get your own juicy details about people’s searches that more generic marketers can’t: how many searches for that iconic name ended in a purchase, for example. Or how many of them ended up with you adding those sunglasses to their cart before abandoning them. Or it ended with you skimming through the product details of a new pair of sunglasses before clicking because you got a news notification about inflation and decided don’t spend $300 in a pair of sunglasses. Of course, Amazon also keeps track of how long hover over those details.

If you’re one of the idiots lured into pressing the buy button on an overpriced pair of sunglasses thanks to a Prime Day sale, Amazon also tracks how loyal you are to that brand for a full year afterward. Assuming you’re not buying any after that one-year period, it’s back to what Amazon internally calls “New On Brand (NTB),” yet another metric the company controls for specific advertising purposes.

The journey never ends: you are still being tracked

Based on this series of data points that the company has collected about you (along with where shopping when is not on Amazon.com), Amazon will classify it in one of several hundred of categories that we will call Consumer Flavors. Maybe you’re a new dog owner who used Prime Day as an excuse to get a bunch of cheap puppy stuff, or maybe you’re a health enthusiast who bought a bunch of vegan cookbooks that were on sale. Maybe you just got a new Keurig coffee machine and could probably use some new K-cups to go with it. No matter what type of shopper you are, Amazon has a label for you. Amazon also knows that the average coffee-drinking, vegan puppy owner doesn’t spend all of their time at Amazon dot com, which is why the company allows brands to target shoppers in many other places as well.

Enter “Amazon Demand Side Platform” (or DSP for short), which allows any advertiser to target every type of consumer on every Amazon property, not to mention an untold number of third party sites. Do you want to send Twitch announcements to people who love buy auto insurance Y also love first person shooter games? Amazon’s DSP allows you to do that. Do you want to send ads exclusively to Fire TV viewers who are also mothers of Whole Foods shopping passionate about photography? It sure does, and Amazon’s DSP will certainly get you there. You can even target consumers by their favorite celebrity: “Meryl Streep Fans”, “Tom Cruise Fans”, “Adam Sandler and Kevin James Fans” and “Denzel Washington Fans” appear in the list of consumer categories. There are even ways to tailor your ad to fans of A Star Is Born: “Fans of Bradley Cooper” and “Fans of Lady Gaga and similar artists”.

If you’re an advertiser, you don’t even need to have an Amazon store to get access to this data; you just need to be an advertiser willing to spend $35,000 or more in your advertising campaigns. Once you do, Amazon will extract even more data from every unlucky shopper exposed to your ad, the same way it does brands on their own site: if it’s a major perfume manufacturer using this DSP to microtarget perfume lovers on some ad-supported dating apps From its sexy new scent, Amazon can tell how many of those singles who saw the ad ended up buying the product.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of all this is that, unlike the ad targeting of, say, Facebook, which was strangled once Apple began to clamp down on the company’s data-mining tactics, Amazon’s advertising business is, for the most part, pretty much intact. You can tell Amazon to stop tracking you on other sites and apps, but as long as you keep shopping on Amazon, you’re still giving the company a mountain of data which you can use pretty much however you want.

It’s safe to say that the only way to opt out would be to opt out of shopping on Amazon entirely. Yes, that would mean you’d miss out on some amazing Prime Day deals, but it would also mean you’d refuse to be another brick in Amazon’s growing panoptic.