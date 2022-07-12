How a healthy diet protects you against Covid-19; IMSS responds

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) assured that maintaining a healthy diet is one more measure to prevent complications in case of contagion of COVID-19, having good nutrition helps to strengthen the immune system and, therefore, to prevent infectious diseases, as is the case with coronavirus.

Given the rise in infections of the virus SARS-CoV-2Social Security reported that in case of get sick with a frame mild a moderate, it is recommended to stay in isolation at home; In case of lack of appetite, they should eat in small amounts several times, preferably soupy preparations, including cooked vegetables, rice, tortillas or soft bread, cooked or roasted meats that are easy to chew or swallow to avoid triggering a cough.

The IMSS added that you can consume fruits of your preference to tolerance and it is important to stay hydrated with Water simpleFor this, the daily consumption of 6 to 8 glasses of water is recommended.

Also, if a person with illness from the coronavirusit is advisable to avoid the consumption of irritating foods or very dry preparations that can cause coughing, or difficulty swallowing, as well as soft drinks.

In case you have a patient with COVID-19 at home, the Institute stated that it is necessary to maintain the recommendations of healthy distance, use of 70 percent gel alcohol and frequent hand washing with soap and water, not sharing food or utensils, maintaining isolation at meals and discarding food leftover, and the patient’s dishes should be washed separately from the rest.

To have a healthy body it is necessary to practice physical activity at least 150 minutes a week

It is important that the patient eats isolated from the cohabitants, if possible in his room, where he must use kitchen utensils exclusively for him, such as plates, glasses and cutlery, and separate them completely from those used by the other inhabitants of the home.

He recalled that in the event that a person suffers from this disease and has a chronic non-communicable disease, such as diabetes, hypertension or obesity, their health status can worsen, since it is shown that they have a higher risk of presenting severe or serious conditions and complications. , is even associated with higher mortality.

Therefore, the IMSS emphasized that food is essential to maintain a good population condition of Healthoptimal functioning of the body, promote a healthy weight and strengthen the immune system.

Likewise, he stressed that physical activity at least 150 minutes a week and consuming plain water daily lead to a healthy body and reduce the risk of presenting any chronic-degenerative disease.

The Sure Social He reiterated that in case of having a disease such as diabetes, high blood pressure or high triglycerides and cholesterol, diet plays a very important role in controlling the disease.

It is better to eat soupy foods, include cooked vegetables, or easy-to-chew foods.

Take care of your health with the support of the Healthy Plate Method

The Mexican Social Security Institute pointed out that in order to have a healthy diet every day and take care of health with the support of the Method of Dish Healthya plate approximately 23 centimeters in size should be used at each meal, which should contain:

Half of the plate with vegetables, can be pumpkins, carrots or any vegetable of your choice (raw, steamed or cooked).

A quarter with a portion of meat such as steak or chicken breast or fish, preferably fat-free or can be egg or fat-free cheese such as panela, cottage cheese or cottage cheese.

In the other quarter place cereal such as rice or two tortillas, or legumes (such as beans, lentils or broad beans).

Along with the plate, a portion of seasonal fruit or yogurt or milk, preferably low-fat, is included.

In addition to having a healthy diet to strengthen the immune system, it is recommended to perform physical activity at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week; avoid lying down or sitting for long hours, doing domestic activities such as cleaning the closet, kitchen or pantry, drinking natural water and sleeping between six to eight hours.

