Kevin Smith defends the Marvel Cinematic Universe films from criticism from Martin Scorsese: “He is a man of a certain age anchored in the past.”

In October 2019 Martin Scorsese harshly criticized the films ofUniverse Marvel Cinematic and, more generally, cinecomics stating that “Marvel movies are not cinema“And which should be considered rather”amusement parks“. The director’s stance started a veritable crusade against superhero movies that even reached filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Ken Loach, Pedro Almodóvar And Ridley Scotttriggering an endless debate between fans of the genre and supporters of the alleged “real cinema.“

During an interview with Forbesthe famous cartoonist, director, producer and screenwriter Kevin Smith spoke of Martin Scorsese’s criticisms of the Guardians films, explaining that from his point of view the problem does not lie so much in the opinion of the directors – especially those of a certain age – who repudiate cinecomics as much as they do journalists who ask them a series of questions on this topic: