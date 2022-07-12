“He is a man of a certain age anchored in the past”
In October 2019 Martin Scorsese harshly criticized the films ofUniverse Marvel Cinematic and, more generally, cinecomics stating that “Marvel movies are not cinema“And which should be considered rather”amusement parks“. The director’s stance started a veritable crusade against superhero movies that even reached filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, Ken Loach, Pedro Almodóvar And Ridley Scotttriggering an endless debate between fans of the genre and supporters of the alleged “real cinema.“
During an interview with Forbesthe famous cartoonist, director, producer and screenwriter Kevin Smith spoke of Martin Scorsese’s criticisms of the Guardians films, explaining that from his point of view the problem does not lie so much in the opinion of the directors – especially those of a certain age – who repudiate cinecomics as much as they do journalists who ask them a series of questions on this topic:
“Very often these directors, when they do the junket or are interviewed, find themselves in the situation of being questioned on this subject. It’s not like they say ‘I’ll go to the New York Times! I want to tell someone what I think about cinecomics. ‘ It is adjacent to an infinity of other questions being asked of thembut in our culture, in our very tribal culture, a person like Martin Scorsese who refers to superhero movies as amusement parks and theme park rides displeases a lot of people who have made superhero movies a part of their lives for the past decade. You’re asking a person who did ‘Goodfellas’ what he thinks of Spider-Man … what do you think the answer will be? [Scorsese] he is a very serious director, and he is a man of a certain age who is anchored in the past. We shouldn’t be surprised that that’s his answer. For every senior director who says ‘I don’t understand it’, there are a lot of young filmmakers who say ‘I understand this and I want to do it.’ We must not marginalize people who perhaps do not understand them or who do not appreciate the same films that we do. “