Has Marvel found its new Wolverine? This Rumored Actor Looks Unrecognizable As The X-Men Character – Movie News

Everything has been speculation since the arrival of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems assured, but taking over from Hugh Jackman with his most iconic role are big words.

The entry of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a possibility that fans have fantasized about after the purchase of Fox by Disney, but the appearance of Charles Xavier, played again by Patrick Stewart, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has opened the door completely and triggered speculation regarding other possible appearances. The first of them is that of Wolverine, a character played by Hugh Jackman for 17 years in the Marvel franchise, from X-Men (2000) to Logan (2017).

However, Hugh Jackman seems to have left his character behind and, in fact, he had to apologize to fans in the summer of 2021 when an image posted on his social networks with Kevin Feige fueled the hopes of those who hoped to see him debut in the MCU. However, with or without Hugh Jackman, the illusion before the entrance of Wolverine is still there and fans have long been putting some names in bold as potential options for the famous role.

Daniel Radcliffe appears unrecognizable as Wolverine in an image: speculation begins on the internet

One of the names that has sounded the loudest has been that of the protagonist of Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, although recently Taron Egerton has also become one of the great favorites, whom some consider the perfect option. In 2019 the actor was the protagonist of a rumor related to his future as the mutant that he himself had to deny, but has recently spoken openly about Wolverine in an interview with New York Times in which he has acknowledged that there has been a meeting with Marvel.

I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. I would be excited but also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I wonder if it would be very difficult for someone else to play it, “said the star of Rocketman and The Kingsman. “I hope that if it happens they give me a chance

It’s not the first time Egerton has shown an interest in Wolverine. “I’m a big X-Men fan. But I don’t know if my looks can fit. My facial hair is too fine and I think for someone to play Wolverine you need plenty of testosterone. I’d love to get the chance,” he said in 2015. .

Of course, there is nothing confirmed and Egerton’s statements probably would not have occurred if they were true, but dreaming is free and the Brazilian artist SamukaArts has published on his Instagram account a spectacular image of what Taron Egerton would look like in the role of Wolverine. And the result, with an unrecognizable Taron Egerton, is impressive.

Other names that have sounded for the role are Henry Cavill, Jensen Ackles, Luke Evans and even Jason Momoa, while the directors of Avengers: Endgamethe Russo brothers, have dared to point to Chris Evans and the screenwriters of dead pool They assure that they would bet on an absolutely unknown actor to pick up the witness of the iconic character.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter