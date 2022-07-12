Guido Rodríguez could reinforce a rival from Club América

The Eagles of America, without being protagonists, look askance at Stove Football. It is that, on the one hand, it gives the feeling that Fernando Ortiz’s team will no longer add alternatives. And, on the other, that several of the teams that participate in the 2022 Opening Tournament will continue to strengthen until the pass book closes, which will be on September 5. But also, on the rebound, they can receive some economic compensation for the fronts they have open with the percentages they hold of some of the tokens of the elements that swarm Europe, such is the case of Guido Rodríguez.

Although it is not the first time that the possibility has been raised that the former midfielder of the azulcrema team could be transferred from Real Betis in Spain to a great from the Old Continent, On this occasion, the presumed chance emerged that he could be added to the squad of one of the next rivals of the main male cast of the Nido.

It would treat of the Chelsea FC of Thomas Tuchelopponent of the Águilas del América in one of the matches corresponding to the FC Series 2022 that will be played this Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 p.m. in Central Mexico, which, according to a report by TNT Sports Argentina, would have been set in Guido Rodríguez for the upcoming season.

If true, It should be remembered that the Coapa institution that kept 30 percent of the pass of the midfielder of the Argentine National Team at the time of negotiating the transfer with the Iberian club, it is up to him to keep a part of the numbers that make up the operation that is finalized in the future.

Where to watch live and direct America vs. Chelsea for the FC Series 2022?

Fernando Ortiz’s Águilas del América will collide with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, this Saturday, July 16, starting at 9:00 p.m. in Central Mexico at the Allegiant Stadium in the city of Nevada in the United States. The broadcast to watch the match live and direct will be in charge of the TUDN and Channel Nine signals.

