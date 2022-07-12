Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, when is it set relative to Thor: Love and Thunder?

As we know the Guardians of the Galaxy are briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder, but we still don’t know where in the main MCU timeline it will take place Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The brief appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Love and Thunder strongly suggests that the timeline will see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunderrather than before. That said, it’s not uncommon for movies in the MCU not to follow a parallel timeline to their release dates. For example, Black Widow of 2021 was a flashback film set before Natasha’s death in Endgame, while Ant-Man and the Wasp of 2018 and Captain Marvel of 2019 were released between Infinity War and Endgame, but their stories happened before Thanos’ snap. So it is possible that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might include Thor in his lineup, however, there are a couple of reasons why that would be a bad idea.

The most obvious problem of any Thor appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is that it’s a Guardians movie, not a Thor movie. The joke that opens Love and Thunder is that, once cornered, the Guardians must enlist Thor’s help to finish off their enemies. It’s a fun moment that sets the tone for Thor’s second movie Taika Waititibut a third Guardians movie wouldn’t really work.

More importantly, if Guardians 3 is set before Thor: Love and Thunder, there would be another problem. At the end of Endgmae, the Guardians set out in search of the Gamora from the past who was brought into the present but who has since drifted away from Peter Quill and the others. Since Gamora does not appear in Thor: Love and Thundera Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set before Love and Thunder he wouldn’t tell us where Gamora is, who we imagine will be the red thread of the third film.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillanwith Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Together with them are the newcomers to the MCU Daniela Melchior, Will PoulterMaria Bakalova And Chukwudi Iwujiwith Poulter confirming that he is playing the role of Adam Warlock.