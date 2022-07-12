Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4, Taika Waititi on their role

Guardians of the Galaxy will return to theaters for 2023, but they had a role even in the latest Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Director Taika Waititi however, he explained that they could have had a bigger part in the film. And she also said why their role was rather limited.

SPOILER ALERT: Continue only if you have seen Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi explains the role of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder

The beginning of the latest Marvel movie sees Thor in direct contact with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Let’s see how Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) they work side by side with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Or at least they try.

But after a start of space battles and screaming goats, Thor leaves his fellow travelers. The rest of the story works on Thor’s relationship with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) And Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), while facing Gorr (Christian Bale).

Why have the Guardians been with Thor for so little time?

“The plan has always been to get them to go away in the beginning and move on. Because they have their own movie. We talked about getting them back eventually. But it happens in all movies. That’s enough. Just get the cavalry to finish. So we gave up on this idea. We just wanted Jane to get to the end “.

Taika Waititi and James Gunn consulted during the writing of the scripts, both set post Endgame. But Gunn asked “Just a few adjustments” compared to his heroes in the Thor movie. The Guardians will return with the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special under Christmas on Disney +. To then launch in search of Gamora for Volume 3 of the film, which should arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Who knows if Thor will come back to visit them, perhaps with his new companion in adventures.