gender, skin tone, clothing…

If you enjoy customizing video game characters, the roblox avatar is your best ally. We are before a game free to play that has fallen in love with the general public due to its simplicity and variety of situations created by users, with characteristics very similar to ‘Minecraft’.

But mostly I like it because in ‘Roblox’ you decide who you want to beand they make it very easy, since in the first steps it won’t cost anything to give the avatar a personal touch.

For all those who are new to this game, or for those who are lost but want to be noticed, we explain various ways to customize the avatar in ‘Roblox’.

How to access the ‘Roblox’ avatar

It is important to know that the avatars of ‘Roblox’ are not edited in the game itself. Changing any aspect of the character is done through a web browser, accessing Roblox.com while logged in.

When entering in this way, we arrive at a menu that is displayed when clicking on the icon with three horizontal lines. In the option “Avatar” we have access to the screen where it is possible to make the edition.

Updating the avatar

We have entered the avatar editor, where the first thing we must change is body type What will our character have? Moving the bar, we will define how corpulent we want our character. If we lower it, what we do is bring the character to a more toy-like proportion, like a bobblehead doll.

At all times we have a preview of the character in which we see the changes that we are applying. It is possible to leave the view in 2D, or change to a 3D one in which the doll will rotate so that we can see the novelties from all perspectives.

All the content appears on the right side of the screen, with a first “Recent” tab that shows us the last items obtained or viewed. The rest gives us access to the different categories: Characters, Clothes, Accessories, Body and Animations.

In each of the categories, there are a large number of sections. When entering one of them, all the elements will be presented divided into two blocks: in the upper part those that we have in property, at the bottom are those recommended by ‘Roblox’.

When we reach a specific element that we like, it is possible to try it on our avatar without having to purchase it. We have to know that there are free elements and others that are paid.

How to change account gender

When creating a ‘Roblox’ account, the first thing to do is choose is if the avatar is male or femalea decision that can be modified a posteriori. It is a purely aesthetic and identity choice, it does not have an impact on the game.

To change the sex, we must click on the settings button (upper right corner) and select “Settings”. On the page we access, we scroll to the personal section and there we make the choice.

How to change skin color

Another feature that the game allows is to choose the skin tone of the avatar in ‘Roblox’. We can play with shades similar to those of the human being, but also dare with blue or green.

To make this change, you must access the ‘Roblox’ Avatar menu, then go to the “Body” category and within this tab select “Aspect”. Once there, the appropriate option is “Skin tone”.

Not only do we have access to a fairly wide range of colors, but we can also change the tones of the character by zones: head, arms, legs, etc.

It is possible to create clothes and also buy them for free

In order to create clothes for the characters, premium membership required of ‘Roblox’, that is, having a payment account in the game.

There are also options for those who don’t want to spend anything, as there are plenty of items that are free. To access them in the ‘Roblox’ avatar shop, you can type the word “free” in the search box or activate the “Free” filter in the “Price” section.

The avatar shop and Robux currency

In ‘Roblox’ there is a store where we can buy all imaginable objects, from customizations to animations, through special abilities. Within the game you cannot use current money, since there are a virtual currency known as Robux.

There are different ways to obtain Robux, the fastest is to buy them on the official page, something that is possible from the mobile, the browser or the application for consoles. Premium members receive a significant amount of Robux to spend in-game. They can also sell t-shirts, pants, and access to venues, and get a percentage of the profits.

