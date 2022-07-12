Full WWE Raw card revealed July 11, 2022

USA Network will air the 1,520th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, July 4, 2022 live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw July 11, 2022

– Brock Lesnar Promo

– Judgment Day Promo

– Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

– Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

– “Miz TV” with Ciampa as guest

– AJ Styles and Ezekiel vs. The Miz and Ciampa

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH

– Street Profits and The Usos Promo

– The Usos and Omos vs. R-Truth and The Street Profits

-Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Theory



WWE Raw schedules July 11, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of July 12: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 12): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

