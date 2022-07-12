From Santiago to Torres del Paine: Christian Bale’s vacation as a backpacker in Chile

The film directed by Taika Waititi It is the most recent of the giant Marvel. With little more than a week in theaters, Thor: love and thunder It is already rising as one of the highest-grossing films of the first half of 2022.

What’s new in the superhero universe not only brings back Chris Hemsworth What Thor three years after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Also, incorporates Christian Bale into the filmography of the god of thunder, who in this installment plays Gorr, the antagonist, known in history as “the butcher of gods”. A character that Waititi himself considers “Marvel’s best villain.”

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

A character that distances himself from the rest of the brand’s rivals, as he stands out physically for having a much more human anatomy and far from prosthetics and CGI. “We wanted someone who, beyond the bloodthirsty massacre in which he is engaged and enjoys -as his name suggests-, we wanted something, perhaps I am exaggerating, that was close or at least understandable in him”, commented the actor in an interview with the Publimetro portal. “You have this evil character in the middle of this Taika humor, but I think there is a real beautiful sincerity and the movie is hilarious, but much more emotional. than what I had anticipated and that is due to his talent.”

Christian Bale as Gorr in Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

However, one of the things that stood out the most from his conversation with the media was his reaction to hearing the name of our country. Before answering any question, Bale remembered one of his vacations in Chilewhere he traveled from Santiago to Torres del Paine backpacking with his wife, actress Sibi Blažić.

“I spent a little time in Chile. My wife and I backpacked up and down from Santiago to Torres del Paine. That was in 2003″commented the actor, who remembered some other details of his time in the country. “It was beautiful. We were in Chacabuco and everywhere”, finished.