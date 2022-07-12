From L-Ghent to Chance the Rapper: how the internet imposed amateur artists and “fast art”

Critic William Desierewicz.

“Are these ‘level playing field’ supposedly provided by the Internet more democratic? How are artists adapting? How are they resisting? How are they prospering, those who are? What does it mean, in specific practical terms, to function as an artist in the 21st century economy?”

These are some of the questions asked by the American critic William Deresiewicz in his book The death of the artist. Because neither art nor artists are what they used to be.

Deresiewicz (New Jersey, 1964) always intended to inquire about how literature or education are instruments that allow the development or propagation of a certain culture presumably associated with what is known as “high culture” or a type of cultural industry diametrically opposed to what we know as “mass culture.”

in his first book Jane Austen Education (2011) inquired about What is the world that the North American bestselling author promotes throughout her extensive work of millions of books sold . In his second book the excellent herd (2014) his research work focused on the vices of elite education and its contradictions regarding the formation of citizens who they only understand one side of society .

“First we had fast food, then we had fast fashion (low-cost disposable clothing made by underpaid workers in places like Vietnam or Bangladesh), now we have fast art”

In his third book The death of the artist published in 2020 for the English-speaking world but translated into Spanish in 2021 by the publishing house Capitan Swing -and of recent appearance and a dropper in Argentina-, his analytical gaze passes to another ring of meaning and seeks to establish relationships between the market of the digital age with the production and circulation of the work of artists entrenched in different disciplines.

His three publications to date somehow talk about the same problem but it rotates as if it were a 3d geometric figure that is approached from its different sides. In the latter case with The death of the artistseems to arrive, through some 140 interviews with subjects who suffer or celebrate the new digital order to what lies behind everything in this post-capitalist world: the economy.

The relationship between art and money It has been a historically contentious relationship. Deresiewicz decided to address this topic based on a working hypothesis formulated by Kevin Eriksen about a phenomenon that is talked about a lot but little understood and is the relationship that different artists have with the “facilities” that the Internet today provides as the great tool of the multiple possibilities: “the only way to understand artists today is by listening to each of their stories”.

Under this premise he made little more than 140 interviews with musicians, artists, writers, screenwriters and film directors listening to what his version was regarding the digital economy. The interviews were done by phone since in this way, without seeing each other’s faces, it could be less awkward to talk about a topic as touchy as money. They lasted no more than an hour.

“The digital economy supported by networks, apps and gurus only incorporates “amateur” artists into its system or, better said: content producers”.

The result of this sociological methodology quickly leaned towards two tendencies, two zones in which, on the one hand, a minority of those who have managed to survive in this system by becoming “viral” and a majority that continues without being able to “catch on” in the chain of success, remaining as outsiders of a system that promises a world of eccentricities and luxuries based, as in a pyramid scheme, on the implementation of the “gift economy”.

The gift economy demands that the artist (or content producer) achieve “viral” growth from hours and hours of production given away (the metaphor that is often used is to “feed” the algorithm) to apps, networks, startup forums or crowdfunding websites.

It is like the eternal payment of floor rights , and for artists who can already be considered “professionals” the investment times and costs have another “price”. Here appears the first determining conclusion of the American critic: the digital economy supported by networks, apps and gurus only incorporates “amateur” artists into its system or, better said: content producers.

In his words: “First we had fast food, then we had fast fashion (low-cost disposable clothing made by underpaid workers in places like Vietnam or Bangladesh), now we have fast art: fast music, fast writing, fast video, photography, design. and illustration produced at low cost and consumed in a hurry”.

Fact: Spotify monetizes (that is, it counts as playback and therefore pays for it) only the tracks that have been listened to more than 30 seconds . No matter the quality, or the duration, or anything. This led to completely changing the musical composition by lowering the duration of the tracks (it makes no sense to waste time making music that lasts more than 30 seconds) and, of course, concentrating all the tension in the first 30 seconds.

Deresiewicz he calls “the Silicon Valley economy” a new mercantilist ethic regarding the algorithmization of the consumption of daily life and specifically of entertainment products. For the market, is it preferable to expect an artist to build a total and modernist work in order to achieve aesthetic perfection or is it better to generate a fast product according to a bunch of trend-oriented patterns that the algorithms read in constantly monitored statistics?

From the networks to the stages. L-Ghent, at a show in Uruguay.

There are two examples to which Deresiewicz often recurs: Chance the Rapperthe musician who won two Grammys without belonging to any record company and the debut The Martianthe novel that Andy Weir was self-published in 2011 thanks to Amazon’s self-publishing facilities and that in 2015 came to the movies starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott.

From a local perspective it is difficult to avoid association with the king of the RKT L-Ghent, who on the Youtube channel Caja Negra tells that he made his first hit with a netbook and a very inexpensive microphone .

Is creativity really the most powerful tool to succeed in the art world in the 21st century? The third part of The death of the artist it becomes a repertoire of punctilious analyzes with a clear historical anchorage of four disciplines: Music, Art, Writing, Visual Art and Film and television. In each of these chapters Deresiewicz It debunks myths by contrasting the web tools for each of these disciplines with the testimonies of the artists themselves (or content producers).

Is it possible to think of the total obsolescence of artists? Are artists a costly problem for the entertainment industry? Is a content generator preferable to an artist? Have the values ​​by which a work of art was governed changed? Could we speak of a poetics of entertainment? From the golden age of amateurism?

Deresiewicz wonders if humanity will be able to return to that period between the end of the 17th century and the avant-gardes of the beginning of the 20th century, where art sought the revelation of a truth and he did not give in to a master who told him where to direct his work as it was before the renaissance, God, and after the avant-garde of the early twentieth century the market.

The essence of that segment of the population that turns its aesthetic concerns into the production of meaning, whom we call “artists”, is directly related to how capitalism shapes social classes and in particular, being as contemporary as possible, in what kind of citizen shapes democracy .

This idea of ​​the artist as the one who works on the “revelation of a truth” is directly associated with how capitalism imposes itself as a system that governs people’s lives. Artisan, bohemian, professional: three paradigms for the artist rooted in three systems of economic support.

Deresiewicz in his construction of the artist’s history he places the digital economy of the 21st century as the death of its professionalization the death of the institutionalization of art thanks to a market that ruthlessly advances on the benefits that citizens were able to obtain with the Welfare State and since then, year after year, descends drawing an inverted V whose vertex is located in the sixties.

The new age, the new paradigm is that of the fans. That subject who is not only a reader, a consumer, but an unrestrained fanatic, excessive and addicted to the artist’s products (or content producer) is the one that leads to the economy of art and the production of meaning.

In this context, what do you propose? Deresiewicz? What is the way to survive in the fourth paradigm? Organizing, looking for links so as not to feel alone, associating with other “outsiders” who failed to go viral. Deresiewicz lists several examples of associations, unions and groups that managed to confront monsters like Google preserving their copyright or that with persistence they installed new regulation systems in the market.

Going back to local experiences, one can cite the different rates that arose during the pandemic to establish fee floors that did not exist before the pandemic. This is the case of visual artists, graphic designers and more recently: curators.

Also exist hacks to the art market such as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that somehow put a brake on what the critic Mercedes Bunz called “the utopia of the copy” where it was presumed that on the internet it was impossible to determine when a digital image was the “original”. Or also cases of digital galleries that sell work at low costs, proposing a new type of cheap and accessible collecting.

Options against a market will always appear, isn’t that the new function of art?

