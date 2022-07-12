Fortnite: Weapon Balance Changes Today July 11

Epic Games has carried out several changes in behavior and attributes of various weapons of fortnite season 3. This is usually in pursuit of finding a certain balance, taking into account the feedback provided by the gaming community. Just below we tell you what the news in the Balance of the weapons and items of Fortnite from today July 11:

Fortnite Season 3: changes and news in the balance of weapons

Through a tweet from the Fortnite Status account published today, Monday, July 11, 2022, Epic Games has made public several changes to the following Fortnite Season 3 weapons and items:

The damage to the body of the Pump and Ram Shotguns has been reduced. From 103/108/114/120/126 to 91/96/102/108/110.

Ram Rifle (Burst Assault) damage has been reduced. Each weapon rarity now deals 3 less damage at medium range, and 5 less damage at maximum range.

The maximum number of Portable Fort units that can be stacked in a single inventory slot has been reduced from 5 to 2.

The Two Shot Shotgun now fires the second shot 50% faster.

This is what is known as a hotfixor one modification “on the fly”so that these changes are already active in the game Y no need to download a patch or update on no platform.

They do not seem critical changes for the Fortnite Season 3 metaalthough time will tell. They are simply modifications, we understand that based on the complaints received by users throughout this season.

In any case, in our Fortnite guide we tell you what the best weapon is, and how to complete all the Missions, among other things. Don’t miss it!

