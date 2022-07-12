Fortnite game news: Flashy new battle royale weapons in the works?

In this month of July 2022, Epic Games’ battle royale is slowly approaching its fifth anniversary. Yes, it’s been five years since the shooter became a worldwide phenomenon and its popularity remains unquestioned. However, to maintain its success, it needs to work on new features, and this time, the developers might be looking at their competitors to bring a very popular feature, according to the latest rumors.

Weapon customization could be expanded

It would be very easy to criticize Fortnite mainly relying on collaborations and other unexpected crossovers to inject newness into the various battle royale games. That is not entirely false, because when he is not the one who appears in another free-to-play phenomenon of the moment, The licenses come to him, as evidenced by the arrival of new skins from the Naruto manga or from the iconic Indiana Jones pop culture franchise.. As if all this were not enough, there are many more things to come: the latest rumors speak of a fairly popular horror game as well as a cult anime from the 90s !

Sure, all of this is necessary to attract players, but that doesn’t mean that Epic Games is shelving its various strategies to improve certain aspects of the game. Once again, the rumor has been revived around a specific addition that could be borrowed from its counterparts such as Apex Legends, Valorant or even PUBG.. But even better than that, this famous addition would be accompanied by an overhaul, specifically that of the skin management interface, This is because weapon charms could make their way into the battle royale!

The cosmetic aspect of Epic Games’ battle royale could not be more important, especially if we take into account the large number of skins -and not only for the characters- that can be found in the game. Well, this would only be the beginning of the customization options, as the game’s developers are said to be thinking of introducing a weapon charm system that would offer even more customization than just skins.. This topic has been discussed in the past, most notably last year, but the idea recently resurfaced in a message posted on Twitter by a well-known industry insider.

Apparently Epic is still working on weapon charms, or at least considering adding them in the future… 👀 A new string for the upcoming “Cosmetic Archive” feature mentions that it is possible to “archive charms” – Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 10, 2022

As ShiinaBR mentions, it is not yet clear when this pendant system will appear – which could be developed as the weapon progresses or through the Battle Pass and the store – although a launch window in the coming months cannot be ruled out, but something is brewing behind the scenes. Perhaps for the launch of the fourth season. Keep in mind, as stated above, that these weapon charms could arrive at the same time as a possible customization locker overhaul that should allow for better management of available skins.