‘Fortnite’: Check out some of the best skins from the most epic Battle Royale crossovers here

Mexico City.- Hthere have been many crossovers andn modern games, but none is happening more often than in Fortnite. Battle royale collaborations are often with other major media franchises, such as Marvel, DC Y starwars, which usually result in the debut of priceless skins based on notable characters from pop culture. With more than 200 of them, the biggest ones can be forgotten.

Aloy

Credit: EpicGames

The best part about crossover skins is that some iconic characters are redesigned to resemble the Fortnite art style. That is what has certainly earned Aloy a place on this list, as this cartoonish reinvention of the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn andIt’s a sight to see. Aloy’s skin is part of the series cosmetics Gaming Legends and debuted a free additional ice hunter skin style. She can usually be found in the item shop on average every 150 days, last appearing in March 2022.

Cammy

Credit: EpicGames

If we’re talking strictly about the best skins rather than the best characters, one would be wrong not to mention Cammy from the series. Street Fighter. Her militant base skin and extra style make her look terrifying, which only makes players love her even more. Cammy also comes with her signature move Cannon Spike as a emote iincorporated. Despite being introduced in August 2021, the fighter has already compiled over 21 item shop appearances, so players should be able to purchase her every few months.

Darth Vader

Credit: EpicGames

Die-hard Star Wars fans will tell you that all of the crossover skins in the franchise are great, and they’re not wrong. However, if we had to choose one, it would be none other than Darth Vader. His skin comes packaged with his iconic black helmet and armor and has his own themed glider, harvesting tool and matching Darth Shader Wrap. Unfortunately, he is one of the few Star Wars cosmetics that has been part of a battle pass, since it is available in the level 100 in the Chapter 3 Season 3.

harley quinn

Credit: EpicGames

The biggest bang for you V-Buck eIt’s definitely Harley Quinn. The DC villain’s base style is a modern take on the character, complete with a “Lil monster” t-shirt, a gold-plated belt, and a variety of tattoos. However, those who own Harley can also gain a completely different look based on the actress’s portrayal of the character. Margot Robbie. Harley Quinn last hit the item shop in February 2022 for 1,500 V-Bucks, but is expected to return later this year.

Lara Croft

Credit: EpicGames

The Lara Croft skin marked Fortnite’s first crossover with another video game franchise, as the Tomb Raider star debuted in the PChapter 2 Season 6 Battle Ace. Some even argue that it is the best in the Gaming Legends series. The base skin is inspired by his appearance in the latest trilogy of Tomb Raider, though owners also get access to classic PS-One-era styling. Better yet, those who completed the pass got a bonus outfit that turned all of Lara to gold.

Master Chief

Credit: EpicGames

As serious as Halo takes itself, it was a shock to see MastercHief come to Fortnite. Never mind, it was certainly worth it, with the spartan being one of the most sought after skins in gaming history. This may be because the skin has an unlockable style that suits the soldier in matte black armor. The Master Chief and his dedicated set of extra gear usually head to the TItems Store twice a year for two weeks.

Naruto Uzumaki

Credit: EpicGames

There aren’t many skins that share the same animated design as Naruto and his cast of supporting characters, ultimately making the anime star one of the most popular skins ever. Those lucky enough to own the cosmetic can rock Naruto’s black and orange jumpsuit or switch to a dressier look that swaps his headband for a white cape. The skin has amassed over 27 appearances on Item Shop desof its introduction in November 2021, so potential buyers should prepare to see it again later this year.

Rick Sanchez

Credit: EpicGames

No gamer would have guessed that the battle royale would cross over into an adult cartoon, but lo and behold, Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty is here to stay. The skin maintains the exact design of the character from the series and even comes with a slimy outfit from Toxic Rick cas a callback. Rick Sanchez and his isRick C-137 They were only available at Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, although players will eventually see the skin of wick morty in the store from time to time.

spider-man

Credit: EpicGames

There are plenty of immaculate Marvel superhero skins out there, but Spider-Man deserves the most credit for having so many different styles. We’re not just talking about super level styles either. Fortnite also honors the hero lore by giving him optional hero styles. Symbiote Suit Y Future Foundation Suit. That’s pretty generous, considering both could have been sold separately in the item shop.

While all of these are exclusive to the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, those desperate for any kind of cloth head can also find Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Spider-Man Zero rPeriodically collecting in the Item Shop.

Thanos

Credit: EpicGames

One of the favorites, Thanos, first entered the scene in June 2021 for 1,500 V-Bucks and was last in play in December. The price is surprisingly low as the build of his skin embodies the massive size of the villain from Avengers: Endgame. He also comes with his golden body armor and Infinity Gauntlet, yes, with the six stones. It’s unclear when Thanos will return, but he was available in over 20 Item Shop rotations in 2021.

