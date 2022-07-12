Fortnite: changes and news today July 12, 2022

Today, Tuesday 12th of July from 2022 news arrives at Fortnite in the form of a hotfix, a update of content that does not require a download of any kind. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news of fortnite season 3 carried out today:

Fortnite July 12 update: do I need to download anything?

Nope, we don’t need to download anything to enjoy the new content added to Fortnite during July 12, 2022. Fortnite Battle Royale patches usually arrive every two weeks, and this week there is no patch as such, but a hotfixor one modification “on the fly” that does not require us to download new files.

Fortnite changes and news on July 12, 2022

The new island of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 has received a couple of changes that foreshadow where the season is headed:

In Sprouting Town the northern half of Pueblo Pesquero has appeared a bud of Reality Tree . This means that very soon (probably from Tuesday, July 19), in this area there will begin to be reality distortions and change randomly between games as it already happens in Sprouting Sawmill, Sprouting Stable or Ruined Ruins.

the has appeared a . This means that very soon (probably from Tuesday, July 19), in this area there will begin to be reality distortions and change randomly between games as it already happens in Sprouting Sawmill, Sprouting Stable or Ruined Ruins. In the sanctuary beacharound the remains of the Foundation statue, have begun to be built two No Sweat Insurance structures. They appear to be structures similar to concert stages.

Author’s note: this news will be updated as the day progresses and we are aware of all the changes and news that will come to the game today.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration