for sale Icardi and Psredes

That Paris Saint-Germain intended to dismantle the Argentine patrol was already commented several weeks ago. After Ángel Di María’s exit to Juventus, it seems the time has also come for Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes. And so Lionel Messi remains the only Argentine at PSG remains the only Argentine.

This is the first turning point after the change of coach, with the arrival of Christophe Galtier who has taken the place of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino. The PSG declared Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lavyn Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Thilo Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe transferable. A “sale” according to several observers and for Lionel Messi at PSG many teammates less.

Everything seems to go, they add, towards a functional organization for the two maximum leaders of the team, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Between Galtier’s plans and a new PSG, however, the market and the difficult costs of the two Argentines are involved.

For Leandro Paredes the PSG asks 35 million euros, 22 for Mauro Icardi. For Wanda Nara’s husband the suitors do not seem to be lacking: he could return to Italy to play for Monza but the Saudis of al-Shabab have also set their sights on him.

Read also: The TV series on the Argentine national team is out. History, successes, rebirth and the dream of Qatar 2022