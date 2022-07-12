Fiat 500, a solid leader on its 65th birthday

Fiat has celebrated the 65th anniversary of its iconic 500, a symbol of the new dolce vita which, in its electric version, has become a European leader in electric mobility.

“The New 500 electric, and only electric, has reached the podium of the European electric vehicle market in the first half of the year “, stated Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Stellantis Global CMO. ” In the first half, the new 500 is the best-selling EV in Germany, where it is still more successful than domestic electric cars. In addition, he is also the leader in Italy and is on the podium in Spain and France”, he pointed out.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat.

“This is tangible proof of their success and how Fiat believes that its path towards electrification is part of its historical social mission. We have created mobility for everyone. We are leaders in urban mobility. Now our goal is to make it more sustainable for everyone, true to our belief that ‘it’s only green when it’s green for everyone’, she concluded.

Designed and manufactured in Turin, it is a symbol of creativity and is winning over fans of Made In Italy products. The New 500 is currently marketed in 38 countries and four different geographical areas: from Europe to Latin America, from the Middle East to Japan. His success is also evident in the 30 international awards that the public and experts have awarded him in nine countries.

In 2027 all models will be electric

With increasing attention to green conversion, Fiat has decided to accelerate its electrification strategy towards a more sustainable future. The global brand currently has a full range of electrified models in Europe and, from 2024, all its new models will be electric. Finally, in 2027, the Italian brand will be fully electric in Europe.

To wish a happy birthday, Fiat presents two new stories that show how the new 500 really is the car of change. Both ‘Evergreen’ and ‘The Stick’ feature the participation of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘green’ ambassador of the new 500 since its launch.

Fiat turns the script around and shows that it is about happily caring for the planet and, as Leonardo DiCaprio demonstrates, that driving electric and being a spokesperson for sustainable mobility he is carefree and cheerful. And there is only one car in the world that can turn a duty into something more enjoyable: the new 500.

Created by the Leo Burnett advertising agency, the two new spots are signed by award-winning director Martin Werner. The spot has been sounded by the Original Vocal Version of the iconic song ‘La Dolce Vita’ by Nino Rota in its original version from 1962, never released before. It was rediscovered by Fiat in the catalog of the Italian label CAM Sugar which contains past works of cinema history, including the music of the master Nino Rota de Amarcord that is used as the pedestrian warning (AVAS) in the New 500.