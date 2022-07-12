Fast and Furious, Daniela Melchior: ‘Fast X will be epic’

The actress wrote on Instagram: “I can’t show you the color and model of my car, I can’t tell you where we are and I can’t show you who I’m with, but I can tell you that Fast X will be epic”

The wait is now skyrocketing. In recent months, rumors and updates regarding the realization of the tenth chapter of Fast and Furious they intrigued the public. In the past few hours Daniela Melchior shared a short video providing a preview of the starring film Vin Diesel .

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news

In recent weeks, the filming of Fast X has reached Turin, leaving passers-by stunned who have been able to witness spectacular moments.

The new film of the franchise will see Mark Vincent Sinclair III this is the name in the registry office, to return to wear the shoes of Dominic Toretto, alongside him a large group of great Hollywood stars, including Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood and Rita Moreno.

Accident on the set of Fast and Furious 10 in Turin, injured stuntwoman

A few hours ago Daniela Melchior gave a short preview to viewers by publishing a video, lasting a few seconds, on the Instagram profile that counts more than 980,000 followers that follow his life.

deepening





Rita Moreno will play Dominic Toretto’s grandmother in Fast & Furious

The video showed the actress driving a car, further details unknown. Daniela Melchior wrote in the post caption: “I can’t show you the color and model of my car, I can’t tell you where we are and I can’t show you who I am with, but I can tell you that Fast X will be epic”.

Within a short time, the video received numerous comments and more than 250,000 displaythe.