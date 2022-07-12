Fabiola Martínez and her loneliness with Bertín Osborne

Fabiola Martínez talks about the loneliness that she already experienced while still married (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

All that glitters is not gold and just ask Fabiola Martínez. Until her unexpected separation from Bertín Osborne at the beginning of 2021, the marriage was a banner of the most stable couple relationships in the pink press.

She, always smiling, elegant and polite next to the presenter, more folksy, casual and close. Fabiola has never been a cold woman, she has always been kind to the media and has had things to say but she, in turn, has sheltered herself in Bertín’s shadow and sees it more and more clearly.

After two decades of marriage there has been talk just a few days ago of a possible second chance. While the man from Madrid has been 100% open to recovering his family whenever Fabiola wants, the Venezuelan has been more restrained in that regard.

The model assures that she has not signed the legal divorce and that Osborne will always be loved because he is the father of her children, she says that “the door is not closed” but at the same time she also clarifies that she is in luxury alone and making her plans, being herself at last.

And it is that behind Fabiola Martínez’s pristine smile all these years in front of the media was a woman who was not free to be 100% herself because of what others always expected of her, in addition, now she assures ‘Ten Minutes’ that “I was separated a year before the news broke” to the press.

The loneliness of singleness is new for Fabiola because she has recently separated, however loneliness as a companion, she has known for years. Bertín is a guy who doesn’t stop working and now his partner confesses that he spent a lot of time without being by his side.

In her words: “I was used to being alone, with myself, which I love. It may sound very self-centered, but for me that is stability. I don’t need to be surrounded by people, which is why my best moment is when I’m alone in house, though that doesn’t mean I don’t like to go out and even fool around.”

Fabiola enjoys herself and the imposed solitude is bitter, but the chosen solitude is the best ally for her rebirth. Now she is in a good moment and full of life but she has not always been like this and leaving your husband of more than 20 years married is not easy.

During her marriage, Fabiola has spent a lot of time alone at home with her children and family (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Venezuelan, in addition, has the responsibility of having her parents and her brother in Spain since they help her with the upbringing of her son Kike and, when making the decision to separate from Bertín, she was afraid of how to support them all .

“In the beginning, when we made the decision to separate, I felt dizzy. I had moments of waking up at night with anxiety attacks thinking what was going to happen, what was I going to do, how was I going to pay my expenses… the only thing I aspired to was to have a job and stability.”

In this aspect, she admits that Bertín Osborne has been very generous and has never given her a problem, but that it was she, herself, who did not want to depend financially on her ex. A) Yes, Martínez continues to work hard for the Bertín Osborne Foundation and expands his professional training with studies applied to future projects and it is that, in solitude, now he lives wonderfully.

